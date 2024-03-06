Blue Lock chapter 255: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 255 will be released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. The manga is set to go on a one-week break. Thus, fans can expect to read the next chapter in about two weeks. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's K Manga service.

The previous chapter saw Isagi analyze the difference between the two player types - Self Type and World Type. Right after, Charles stole the ball from Hiori and initiated an attack. The ball was about to reach Shidou when Kunigami stopped it. With that, the manga set up two match-ups.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 255 release date and time

According to K Manga's X (formerly Twitter) account, Blue Lock chapter 255 will be released on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to the difference in time zones, it will be released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Japan and a few other countries.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 255 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday March 19 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday March 19 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday March 19 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday March 19 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday March 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday March 19 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday March 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 20

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 255?

Reo and Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 255 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. While one can access the service through its website or mobile application, the platform is exclusively accessible only in the United States. Unfortunately, the company has yet to announce its availability in other regions.

Nevertheless, the platform isn't entirely free as one must purchase points to redeem them for reading the latest manga chapters. Meanwhile, the service also provides fans with free chapters to read. Currently, 43 chapters are available to read for free. The number of chapters varies weekly.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 254

Isagi and Shidou as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 254, titled Self-Style, World-Style, saw Kunigami being turned into a defensive midfielder alongside Raichi.

Right after, the game resumed with Kaiser's kickoff. Isagi began lamenting how he needed to attain his peak performance. He soon realized that there were two types of players, Self-Style players and World-Style players. Given that he was a World-Style player, he needed to analyze his environment more.

Meanwhile, Hiori was about to pass the ball to Isagi when Charles stole it away. During this, both Charles and Hiori realized that the other possessed Metavision as well.

Charles made a long pass toward Shidou when Kunigami charged at him and stopped the attack by clearing the ball away as Kunigami reminded Shidou about himself.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 255?

Shidou and Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 255, titled Getting Fired Up Again, could switch its focus to the game between Manshine City and FC Barcha.

As fans might remember, Seishiro Nagi was having trouble getting fired up to play football, so he was underperforming in all his game. Thus, the upcoming chapter could focus on Nagi and Reo and reveal how they will get back into their groove.

Otherwise, there's also a possibility that the upcoming chapter will focus on Kunigami Rensuke as he attempts to surpass Ryusei Shidou.

