Blue Lock chapter 259: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock chapter 259 is set to be released on April 24, 2024. Before the release of the officially translated chapter, fans can expect the spoilers to drop as usual. But with the manga series at a critical spot right now, fans can hardly hold in their excitement. Therefore this article will speculate as to what the next chapter could unfold.

The previous chapter followed the celebration of Isagi and his team after his Two-gun volley goal. Kaiser and Rin were baffled after Isagi's masterclass display and the protagonist explained his tactics to Hiyori. The chapter also saw a substitution and Kurona was the latest addition to the team.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 259?

Change of tactics

As indicated in the previous chapter, Blue Lock chapter 259 would see a change of tactics for the Bastard Muchen team after Grim (attacker) was substituted for Kurona (defender). Before the substitution, Noa stated that the tactics were working when focused on Isagi so that the upcoming chapter could see Isagi in the spotlight.

One of the tactics fans could see in the upcoming chapter, with the replacement of a winger (Grim) with a sideback (Kurona), could be the 'False-9' tactic which involves an attacking player coming back to the defense and playing more than just an attacking role. This gives the player a better view of the game, thus giving him more freedom on the field.

Isagi was introduced as a person who preferred to pass instead of scoring a goal himself. Although his personality has changed since the day he joined Blue Lock, he could be seen as the false-9 in these tactics because as Noa stated, the tactics would now be centered around him. With the final match in its final phase, Isagi could aim for a hattrick attempt, as he claimed in the previous chapter.

The demise of Kaiser

With Kaiser's selfishness making him unable to score a goal, the next chapter could see him behaving recklessly as Noa tries to display his new tactics. His reckless behavior might see him interfering with the tactics centered around Isagi, making Noa forced to substitute him for another player.

Moreover, he could also be seen in a frustrated state. This could see him doing thoughtless tackles on players in Blue Lock chapter 259, which could also lead to him getting a red card.

More Substitution

In chapter 248, before the start of the final match, Noa stated to his team that he could be making aggressive substitutions based on the overall performance of the team, which could be why he substituted Grim for Kurona and made the performance of the team more centered around Isagi. Blue Lock chapter 259 could see Noa making more changes according to the performance of Bastard Muchen.

Fans could also expect the opposition team, Paris X Gen, to make some substitutions. Unfortunately, unlike most of the teams in the NEL (Neo Egoist League), there is no information revealed about the full team of PXG. So, there is no telling what players they have as substitutes and what tactics they could opt for in the future. But they could make substitutions in Blue Lock chapter 259.

Final thoughts

Soccer is a game that is never decided until the referee blows the whistle, implying the end of a game. Where fans could see the game bending more towards Isagi's side, they should also expect the tides to turn at any moment.

Moreover, a master substitution could be a recurring speculation from now on because the match has entered its final phase and the masters of each team (Noel Noa and Julian Loki) could enter the game anytime. With the new chapter releasing in a few days, fans can expect some exciting tactics used in the match.

