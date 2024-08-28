Blue Lock chapter 274: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 274 will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 12 AM JST. The manga has finally returned from a break and is expected to release its next chapter in the upcoming week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi bypassing Bastard Munchen's defense to get himself a goal-scoring opportunity. However, he refused to score the goal which would have been considered "lukewarm" by Sae. Thus, he restarted the attack with his fellow Paris X Gen players.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 274 release date and time

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the Blue Lock manga, Blue Lock chapter 274 will be released on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 12 AM JST.

This difference in release dates is due to the magazine's release schedule that sees the manga release its chapters simultaneously worldwide.

Blue Lock chapter 274 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday September 3 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday September 3

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday September 3 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday September 3 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday September 3 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday September 3 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday September 4 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday September 4

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 274?

Blue Lock chapter 274 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga. The service can be used both through the platform's website and application. However, it is currently available exclusively in the United States.

While the platform does allow fans to read chapters for free, it currently has only 53 chapters unlocked as part of its free library. As for the latest chapters, one will need to purchase points to view them.

Blue Lock chapter 273 Recap

Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser blocking Rin Itoshi's goal path (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 273, titled 'Monster of Destruction,' saw Rin Itoshi get past Hiori Yo, Kurona Ranze, and Raichi Jingo with some help from Nanase Nijiro and Aoshi Tokimitsu. Right after, just as Rin reached his ideal shooting range with the chance of a guaranteed goal, he stopped.

He did not think his brother Sae Itoshi would approve of such a goal and had his team restart their attack, starting with Charles Chevalier. Yoichi Isagi tried to analyze Rin Itoshi's movements but unlike the other "geniuses" he had faced before, Rin was an incomprehensible monster.

As for Rin, he demanded that someone turn into an undefeatable phantom stronger than Sae Itoshi, so that he could "kill" him.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 274?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering that the previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi easily bypass Bastard Munchen's defense and create a guaranteed goal-scoring opportunity, the upcoming chapter could see Rin do the same same. However, this time, he may take the hard path to surpass Sae Itoshi.

As for Isagi, he may have to quickly think of a solution to counter Rin's absurd movements and ideology. Hopefully, he will get some time to discuss the same with Hiori Yo due to a stoppage.

