With the release of Blue Lock chapter 289, the manga finally revealed the remainder of Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness's conversation. With Kaiser asking Ness to stop playing football, fans were in a frenzy over what would happen next. Additionally, the manga saw Rin Itoshi undergo a sudden mutation to shut down Isagi and Kaiser's relationship.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi get presented with a free ball after Yukimiya failed to score from his forced attempt. While Isagi tried using Ness for his attack, the German midfielder was fixated on assisting Kaiser. This development allowed Karasu to stop Bastard Munchen's attack.

Blue Lock chapter 289: Kaiser asks Ness to stop playing football

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 289 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 289, titled Pig, gets picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Michael Kaiser asked Alexis Ness to stop playing football. Ness could not accept this request as he was there to help Kaiser become the best in the world. However, Kaiser had shifted his focus to the bigger picture. Everyone on the field was staking their lives on their ego while Ness was still fixated on a goal purely based on helping Kaiser.

However, Alexis Ness could not help it as he had no reason to play football other than assisting Kaiser in becoming the best in the world. That's when Kaiser revealed that he wasn't necessarily angry at Ness over his mindset, it's just that he was incapable of understanding human emotions. That said, with the match constantly evolving, he had no use for a conservative pig like Ness.

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock chapter 289 (Image via Kodansha)

Even Isagi shared similar sentiments about Alexis Ness. In an environment that was accelerating and constantly changing, Ness was the only person falling behind. The situation was such that no one was expecting him to do anything anymore. He was incapable of shining unless he was with Kaiser. This effectively made him a dying talent.

Blue Lock chapter 289 then switched to Rin Itoshi as he could see that the situation was dire. He wanted to destroy everything but all his actions were being exploited for a counterattack. Hence, he was looking for something that even surpassed that, i.e., a destructive breakthrough was necessary.

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 289 (Image via Kodansha)

Moments later, Blue Lock chapter 289 saw the match resume with a throw-in from Kiyora Jin to Yoichi Isagi. Just as Isagi received the ball, he passed it to Michael Kaiser. Unfortunately, the moment the pass went through, multiple players surrounded Kaiser and Rin started man-marking Isagi. This move effectively restricted both talented learners from making a move.

That's when Yoichi Isagi started making an off-the-ball movement to reach the optimal goalscoring position. Michael Kaiser wanted Isagi to do just that as he passed the ball to him with a Kaiser Impact Point Magnus Cross. The Paris X Gen players were shocked to see that the Bastard Munchen aces were capable of such design, but Rin Itoshi managed to stop this pass. He had undergone a sudden mutation capable of destroying Isagi and Rin's relationship.

