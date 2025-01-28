Blue Lock chapter 290: Kaiser's upbringing helps him stop Rin's new mutation

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 290, the manga saw Paris X Gen initiate their counterattack. Just as it seemed like the France team was going to score the match's final goal, Michael Kaiser arrived to help Bastard Munchen from a dire situation.

The manga's previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser explain to Alexis Ness why he was no longer needed on the field. Later, the manga focused on Rin Itoshi as he wished to find a method using which he could destroy Yoichi Isagi. Moments later, he destroyed a new attack design created by Isagi and Kaiser.

Blue Lock chapter 290: Charles Chevalier initiates Paris X Gen's counterattack

Blue Lock chapter 290, titled Blue Bad Boy, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as the ball dropped to Charles Chevalier after Rin Itoshi blocked Michael Kaiser's pass to Yoichi Isagi. While Charles initiated Paris X Gen's counterattack, Isagi started wondering how Rin stopped his improvised chemical reaction with Kaiser. Just then, Rin began man-marking Isagi with a 4-meter range.

Rin Itoshi had already ingrained all of Isagi's physical abilities in his brain. Thus, he was certain he would be able to stop him as long as he stuck close to him. Rin had formulated this move to destroy Isagi's link-up with Kaiser. If his plan were to work, it would destroy Bastard Munchen. Hence, Isagi could not back out and started charging toward his goal in his awakened state.

As for Paris X Gen, they were still charging toward the Bastard Munchen goal by exchanging quick passes between themselves. Just as Charles received the ball, he played a long pass to Ryusei Shidou. Unfortunately, with his path blocked by Kunigami Rensuke and Kiyora Jin, Shidou surprisingly passed the ball to Rin, hoping to receive a contrarian return pass.

With the goal only about 30 meters away, Isagi started thinking about how he could stop Rin's charge. That's when Michael Kaiser arrived to assist Isagi. They planned to block and tackle again. However, Rin destroyed their plan by clashing with Kaiser instead of Isagi.

While Rin expected that his shoulder push to Kaiser would work in his favor, Kaiser was able to hold his own. As fans would know, as a child, Kaiser had a lot of experience when it came to physical contact. This is because his father would abuse him a lot. Kaiser had become strong due to such an upbringing and could not be brought down by a shoulder push.

Thus, despite being left off-balance mid-air, Michael Kaiser managed to control himself and clear the ball away from Rin Itoshi by swinging his left foot across his body. Yoichi Isagi could not believe what he saw and called Kaiser a "superstar" again.

