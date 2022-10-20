Blue Lock episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 3 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, October 23, at around 1.30 am JST. The episode will be broadcast on the TV Asahi network for Japanese fans to enjoy.

Later, the episode will become available on Crunchyroll for most of the world, or on Netflix, if you live in Hing Long, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, or Thailand.

Last week’s episode gave fans a more in-depth understanding of what the Blue Lock project is all about. The monster that lived inside Bachira was also introduced for the first time. Blue Lock episode 3 will see the start of the first selection tournament of the series. Fans will get to meet new characters, as well as watch an intense game of football.

Keep reading to learn more about the release.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Blue Lock anime series.

Will Isagi be able to cooperate with his teammates in Blue Lock episode 3?

When will the episode be released in other parts of the world?

How will Isagi survive the first selection? (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Shortly after the episode is released in Japan, fans all over the world will be able to see the show in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which Blue Lock episode 3 will become available, according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time –9:30 am, October 15

Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 15

Eastern Daylight time – 12:30 am, October 15

British Summer time – 5:30 am, October 15

Central European Summer time– 6:30 am, October 15

Indian Standard time – 10:00 pm, October 15

Philippine time – 12:30 am, October 16

Australian Central Daylight time – 2:00 am, October 16

Fans are encouraged to make use of Crunchyroll and Netflix to enjoy Blue Lock episode 3. By doing so, they are directly contributing to the official release of the show.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 3?

Bachia is ready to let his monster loose in Blue Lock episode 3 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Isagi has recently started to learn the harsh truths about participating in the Blue lock project. Not only will he be forced to allow his selfish desires to take over him, but also forget everything he knows about football.

Still, despite his initial complaints, the boy is quickly adapting to his new lifestyle. Bachira revealing that he has the same egoist monster living inside helped Isagi accept his new reality.

Sadly, the young athlete will soon realize that he is not the only one who allows his egotism to control him. The first selection tournament is about to begin, which will be the first real test for Team Z. According to Jinpachi’s words, it will be significantly harder for them to win, as they are considered the worst players in the project.

Shoei will make his debut in Blue Lock episode 3 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Without a good strategy or the desire to win, Yoichi and his teammates will be out of the competition in the blink of an eye. Thankfully for Team Z, they have two of the most egotistical players in Blue Lock. Isagi may try to contain his monster, but with Bachira around, he has no reason to hold back any longer.

Blue Lock episode 3 will most likely introduce us to the first opponents that Team Z will face in this first selection. We will meet many new characters. It is probable that fans will get the first few of the soccer matches between Team Z and their adversaries.

What happened in the last episode?

Sae Itoshi in Blue Lock episode 2 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Blue Lock episode 2 began with Yoichi apologizing to Ryosuke for having hit him with the ball in the first episode. Ryosuke tried to argue with Jinpachi that a game of tag had nothing to do with football. The creator of the project proved to him how wrong he was and asked him to leave the premises. Moments later, Yoichi and his teammates had to go through a physical exam.

Scared to be second to last, Isagi decided to train alone during the night but was surprised by Bachira. The two talked about their monsters, an allegory for their strong egoist desires.

The next day, Jinpachi revealed that the players would partake in a tournament to see who could remain in the project. The episode ended with the introduction of Sae Itoshi, a prodigy interested in Ego’s project.

