Blue Lock Episode Nagi: Everything to know about Nagi and Reo's story before the movie

Fans of Blue Lock are looking forward to the upcoming film Blue Lock Episode Nagi, which centres on Nagi, one of the show's main characters. The story was adapted from a Blue Lock spin-off manga with the same name that has recently begun to be released. The adventure of Nagi before and after he joins the Blue Lock facility is followed in this manga.

There have been 14 chapters published so far, with 9 of them split into two volumes. On September 14, the third volume will be available in stores.

The spin-off Blue Lock Episode Nagi takes a fresh approach to the story and injects humour by highlighting Nagi's persistent refusal to take up football. Even though the growth of Nagi and Reo's relationship is the major subject, humor is one of the highlights.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Blue Lock Episode Nagi anime and the character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi's journey before the movie

The protagonist of Blue Lock Episode Nagi is not one of those typical sports manga characters who frequently give up their beloved sport due to a tragedy that transforms their delight into intolerable distress. They could have stopped or held off on trying again. These characters typically still have the affiliation with the game.

Seishiro Nagi is a high school kid who learns he has a natural talent for football but shows no sign of caring. Even after seeing a spectacular catch, Reo approaches Nagi, but his attempts to convince him to join the football squad are unsuccessful.

A common habit that distinguishes Nagi is his indifference to everything that annoys or bothers him. Similar to Shikamaru from Naruto, Nagi frequently utters the phrase "What A Drag..." under pressure. While occasionally it could be confusing or unpleasant, most of the time it's just really entertaining.

While followers of Blue Lock are aware that Nagi would ultimately develop a passion for the game, the first two volumes portray a different side of him. He makes every effort to avoid laborious tasks, even asking Reo to carry him.

He goes over and above, attempting to discreetly end Blue Lock's initial trial and even pretending to be a goalie in the middle of a match versus Team X. While some of his acts may annoy Reo and the fans, they are certainly funny and entertaining.

The relationship between Nagi and Reo

While Nagi's hesitation to accept football causes much comic relief, his relationship with Reo serves as the story's emotional core. Nagi initially resists being coerced into Reo's demanding training, difficult matches against professional teams, ongoing tactical preparation, and an unexpected relationship.

Nagi and Reo couldn't be more different from one another. While Reo juggles with his parental demands, loving peers, and thirst for ambition, Nagi enjoys a lonely and carefree existence.

Reo unexpectedly makes contact with Nagi, who neither sought him out nor had any expectations of him. Nagi, in turn, allows himself to be taken in and, over time, develops into the companion that Reo unwittingly craved.

In a telling exchange, Nagi acknowledges that despite his casual attitude, Reo was the first person to show any interest in him. This willingness to gain value in Reo's eyes suggests Nagi's repressed need for social interaction. He had previously preferred a simpler existence centred around gaming and planting.

Everything about Blue Lock - EPISODE Nagi manga

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Volume 3 will be released on Sep 14, 2023 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/5mUGoQEKOq "Blue Lock - Episode Nagi" will reveal new Anime Movie Info in Bessatsu Shounen Magazine issue 10/2023 out Sep 8. Cover & Lead Color Page too.Volume 3 will be released on Sep 14, 2023 in Japan. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The narrative of Blue Lock-Episode Nagi tells the tale of Seishiro Nagi's life prior to his selection for the Blue Lock project in Japan. He was a second-year high school student who had a very sedentary lifestyle.

The manga then continues to show how the young athlete eventually realised he had an amazing knack for the game of football.

The outstanding mangaka Kota Sannomiya has illustrated Blue Lock Episode Nagi, which has a total of 14 chapters and will serve as the basis for the anime film:

Chapter 1: A Genius

Chapter 2: Promise

Chapter 3: Fool

Chapter 4: The Game

Chapter 5: vs.Team Y

Chapter 6: The Emperor, the Idiot, and the Slacker

Chapter 7: V

Chapter 8: I'm Not A Slave

Chapter 9: Observer

Chapter 10: Mebae

Chapter 11: light

Chapter 12: Change

Chapter 13: I Never Thought...

Chapter 14: Single Minded

Blue Lock Episode Nagi has sold very well, which has increased interest in the anime movie adaptation.

