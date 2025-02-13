Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 293 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 293 will be published on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. This means the manga's alleged spoilers should leak a few days before its official release. However, considering that not all fans would want to wait that long, we have brought you a list of major predictions for chapter 293 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Kaiser and Isagi make cross runs to confuse Rin Itoshi. Just as Rin decided to stick with Isagi, Hiori played the final pass to Kaiser. Unfortunately, this pass was blocked by Shidou. That's when Kunigami Rensuke arrived at Bastard Munchen's rescue.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 293?

Alexis Ness might create the winning goal

Alexis Ness as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous manga chapter, after Michael Kaiser asked Alexis Ness to stop playing football, he finally decided to change. With that, the manga showed him bidding farewell to Kaiser who put a spell on him and that part of him within himself that believed in becoming the world's best alongside Kaiser.

With that, the previous chapter showed Alexis Ness charging forward with a renewed determination as it seemed like he was set to put on a magical performance. Given his role as an attacking midfielder, the manga's next chapter could show him creating Bastard Munchen's winning goal.

Yukimiya Kenyu may get involved in the winning goal

Yukimiya Kenyu as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen at the end of the previous manga chapter, while Yoichi Isagi, Michael Kaiser, and Rin Itoshi had their eyes on the free ball headed forward by Kunigami Rensuke, Yukimiya Kenyu could be seen charging toward the goal.

As seen in the manga panel, Yukimiya is playing as an inside forward playing from the right wing. However, this contradicted what he was brought on for as he was subbed in as a left midfielder. Therefore, there is a good chance that Yukimiya's presence on the right side may have a much greater meaning than a random charge toward the goal.

Yoichi Isagi might score the winning goal for Bastard Munchen

Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous manga chapter's final panel, while Michael Kaiser and Rin Itoshi looked desperate to collect the free ball, Yoichi Isagi seemed determined while embodying his awakened state. Hence, there is a good chance that Isagi might collect the free ball and connect passes with Yukimiya Kenyu and Alexis Ness to set up the perfect attack design to score the match's winning goal.

Such a development worked in favor of the manga's narrative as all four aces in the match, namely Isagi, Kaiser, Rin, and Shidou had scored one goal each. Therefore, Isagi scoring the final goal would see him become the top scorer in the match and climb up the auction value rankings.

