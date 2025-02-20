Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 294 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 294 will be published on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. With the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen finally having concluded, it means that the next few chapters could set up the next arc. Unfortunately, with the leaks for the chapters still a few days away, here we have brought you a list of major predictions for chapter 294 spoilers.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Alexis Ness collect the free ball cleared by Kunigami. While Ness wanted to pass the ball to Kaiser, he also wanted to change. Hence, Ness played a pass that wasn't tailored to Kaiser but would force him to move out of his comfort zone. Unfortunately for him, it was Isagi who adapted the fastest and reached the pass to score the winning goal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 294?

Michael Kaiser could end his partnership with Yoichi Isagi

Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans may remember, while Isagi and Kaiser were competing against each other to score the most goals, they agreed to form a partnership to defeat the geniuses like Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou.

Ad

With Yoichi Isagi scoring the match's final goal and winning the match for Bastard Munchen, the two aces no longer had a reason to continue their partnership. Hence, fans can expect Kaiser to become hostile with Isagi again.

These emotions could also project toward Alexis Ness who mistakenly assisted Isagi while trying to play a creative pass to Kaiser.

Blue Lock chapter 294 spoilers might reveal Manshine City vs. Barcha's winner

Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans may remember, while Bastard Munchen was facing off against Paris X Gen, Manshine City was facing off against Barcha. While Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen had won all their matches, both Barcha and Manshine City had lost all of them. Hence, the loser between the two teams was bound to be positioned dead last in the Neo Egoist League.

Ad

While Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage started off well in the Neo Egoist League, both players experienced a dip in performance. To tackle this problem, they had come up with a solution. The question is, whether this solution worked.

Blue Lock chapter 294 may reveal the final auction value rankings

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

With the Neo Egoist League finally having concluded, there is a very likely chance that Ego Jinpachi may reveal the final auction value of all players. With Isagi scoring two goals in the final match, he is bound to receive a bump in his auction value. The question is, whether it will be enough to surpass Rin Itoshi as the most-valued player from the project.

Ad

In addition, it is also to be seen how Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness's auction values were affected due to the match. Both players contributed to the goals, however, they failed to accomplish what they wanted to do.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback