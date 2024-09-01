Boruto could beat Minato in everything except his signature move in the series and Kishimoto has made it obvious

Boruto has shown a considerable amount of growth over the past few months all thanks to his training that took place after he fled the Konohagakure village. Circumstances forced him to leave as the entire village was hunting him down for the Seventh Hokage’s alleged death.

It was later revealed that Eida’s Omnipotence was the root cause and it switched his place with Kawaki. The altered memories led to the village pursuing him. When he finally came back to the village, he was almost unrecognizable.

The training he underwent over the past three years transformed him, and some might even say that he surpassed the likes of his own grandfather, Minato Namikaze. The Yellow Flash was a name that sent shivers down people’s spine. While Boruto may have surpassed his grandfather, there is one technique that he still cannot master.

Let’s understand how the new generation shinobi is better than Minato, and how the latter mastered a technique that only a handful can even try and replicate.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Comparing Boruto’s current abilities to Minato Namikaze in his prime

The Yellow Flash of Konohagakure was incredibly strong and managed to save his village from the Nine-Tailed Beast. He was incredibly proficient on the battlefield, and there were very few who could take him on and come out unscathed. He also perfected some of the hardest time-space ninjutsu techniques like the Flying Raijin. While this technique was created by the Second Hokage, he perfected it and elevated it to the next level.

He was able to create markers that were placed in strategic areas, allowing him to teleport between them. He even placed these markers on his kunai, giving him more control over his teleportation. However, Boruto has surpassed his grandfather by a substantial amount. The protagonist of the sequel series has reached a point where he has mastered every Uchiha technique that was known to Sasuke.

Sasuke himself admitted to being weaker than the protagonist at this juncture of the story. Furthermore, he took the Rasengan, a technique created by Minato, and created a variant that allows him to harness the rotational energy of the planet. This variant allows him to inflict a rotational effect on the target that lasts as long as the planet rotates.

However, Minato still trumps Boruto with one technique — the Flying Raijin. The Two Blue Vortex manga chapters revealed that the protagonist could also perform this technique. However, the version that Boruto performs is a lot different from the version that Minato uses.

The former uses a version that was created in collaboration with Kashin Koji. The official website of the series stated that this is an adulterated version that has many more limitations than the one used by Minato Namikaze.

The creator’s comments on the official database website specifically stated that the protagonist’s version has many limitations. This confirms that Minato’s Flying Raijin is a lot more polished and complete.

