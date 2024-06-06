Confirmed mechanics of Boruto's Flying Raijin Jutsu prove he's more than just a ninja with inherited talent

Boruto's growth after the timeskip has been one of the most prominent talking points in the community in recent months, and part of that has been due to his natural talent since he is the son of Naruto, the Ashura reincarnation, and Hinata, a member of the Hyuga clan.

However, it was recently revealed that his mastery of the Flying Raijin Jutsu, which was popularized by his grandfather, Minato, is more a result of ability and intellect than raw talent.

As per the Boruto databooks, Boruto uses several objects and the help of the frogs to execute the Flying Raijin Jutsu, which is different from Minato's, who only had to rely on a kunai and his own mastery of the ability, highlighting the two characters' differences.

Trending

In some ways, Boruto's unique use of the Flying Raijin Jutsu demonstrates how, despite inheriting talent, the protagonist is capable of forging his own path as a ninja.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Boruto's mastery of the Flying Raijin Jutsu shows his versatility as a ninja

Expand Tweet

The difference between the protagonist and his grandfather Minato Namikaze's usage of the Flying Raijin Jutsu is a very good example of how the former is still learning his trade as a ninja and growing as the series progresses. This is exemplified by how Minato used only marked kunais to move with this Jutsu, thus allowing him to have complete mastery of the ability that was created by the Second Hokage, Tobirama Senju.

On the other hand, his grandson relies on several objects, such as shurikens, his sword, and other accessories, to teleport to different places. This is confirmed by the recent databooks of the manga, while the series itself has also shown how he needs the help of the frogs, as they constantly change the marks around so he can move with a lot more ease.

That makes Boruto's version of the Flying Raijin a different variant and not flawlessly executed, which is an excellent illustration of how he has had to learn things on the fly. It makes sense when considering that he was perceived as a criminal in the Hidden Leaf Village, and he and Sasuke had to run away for three years.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Sarada, Himawari, and Jura in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

The most recent chapters of Two Blue Vortex put a lot of emphasis on the revelation that Himawari Uzumaki is the new Jinchuriki of Kurama and how she is dealing with one of the Shinju clones, Jura, who was going after her. Perhaps the most shocking moment took place in the most recent chapter 10 as Himawari made a display of her Jinchuriki powers with the Nine-Tails.

The coming chapters are very likely to spotlight Himawari while also dealing with Sarada Uchiha's battle with Hidari, the Shinju clone who has a part of her father's chakra. Boruto did not play a prominent role in the majority of the chapters, though this may not be the case in the upcoming chapters.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that Boruto has undergone considerable development when it comes to his raw strength and mastery of different abilities and Jutsus. The fact that he had to work around his version of the Flying Raijin to make it work better also shows how intelligent a ninja he is.

Related articles