Boruto could be getting a folklore twist in the form of Kawaki's true abilities

Boruto and Kawaki have been going through parallels throughout most of the series, and it seems fairly clear that the latter is slowly turning into a villain as the story progresses. While the events in the manga have been cementing his role as an antagonist, a lot of fans of the series are still waiting for him to get a redemption arc but the most recent fan theory could be suggesting another scenario entirely.

Just as Boruto has gotten stronger in terms of power and conviction through the recent events of the manga, there is also a chance that Kawaki is slowly descending to his inner darkness. In that regard, the fan theory connects the manga's themes of the sun and the moon with the concept of the werewolf and how the moon affects this creature as it is consumed by violence.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Kawaki's evolution in Boruto could be connected to the myths of the werewolf and Norse mythology

The theory begins by stating that the moon doesn't have light of its own but rather reflects that of the sun, while the other part of the moon is known as "the dark side." This further explains that it could represent Eida wanting to meet the protagonist (the sun) and Kawaki is considered "the dark side" where no light is reflected. Then, it connects this theory with the Ten-Tails being a wolf and how Isshiki, whose DNA is now in Kawaki, could serve as a way to explain this theme since those three are connected.

It goes further by saying that Kawaki's wolf-like descent into evil is going to be reflected in Fenrir, who is the legendary wolf in Norse mythology. This creature is said to be one of the responsible beings for the Norse apocalypse known as Ragnarok. This fan theory states that it could be a reference to Kawaki, bringing the end to the shinobi world as people know it.

Basically, this theory hints at Kawaki being fully consumed by hatred and desire for destruction, probably for a wide variety of reasons, including Eida's possible preference for the protagonist. This could also reflect upon Kawaki as a way for him to become the series' final antagonist, although that is mere speculation at the moment.

What could happen in the coming chapters

These two characters are meant to face one another

The coming chapters of Boruto Two Blue Vortex are most likely to focus on the battle between Himawari and Jura and the one between Sarada Uchiha and Hidari. Both Konoha shinobi have personal reasons to go up against the Shinju clones and this is the first time they are getting a moment to shine in this timeskip, so author Masashi Kishimoto might focus on that.

However, it is also likely that Kawaki is going to be very prominent as well, especially considering how he was pushed aside by the clones with ease. Several fans feel that Kawaki has not been fleshed out a lot in the timeskip and there is a chance that Kishimoto is going to address this topic in the coming chapters.

Final thoughts

Kawaki's character arc in Boruto could be inspired by the concept of the werewolf and how he could be the dark side of the moon which has no reflection of the light. Of course, considering that it is just a theory, it has to be taken with a pinch of salt by the fandom.

