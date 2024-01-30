Boruto knew Sarada was Hidari's target all along (& this theory proves it)

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the series protagonist's actions and statements have been quite mysterious. This is especially evident from how he tried to warn Code about the horrors of the Ten Tails, leaving fans to speculate that the Karma user had seen a glimpse of the future.

A similar event took place in the manga's most recently released chapter. The protagonist was speaking to Sarada and Sumire. Just then, their conversation got cut off due to Mitsuki's arrival. With no option left, the Karma user had to run away. However, before that, he promised Sarada a few things. But evidently, he left out something important.

So, what was Boruto hiding? Was the protagonist trying to warn Sarada about Hidari? If so, does it mean that he can see into the future?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto attacking Hidari could be a hint at him having witnessed the future

Expand Tweet

One anime fan on X (formerly Twitter) @OPMVORTEX theorized that the manga's protagonist knew that Hidari was set to target Sarada Uchiha. The evolved God Trees first appeared in the manga's fourth chapter. However, they only decided on their individual targets later in the fifth chapter.

Thus, when they made their first appearance in the manga series, the protagonist's focus should have been on the group's leader Jura. Nevertheless, Boruto was instead focused on the God Tree that resembled Sasuke, Hidari.

Boruto attacking Hidari in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given the circumstances, fans believed that the protagonist's attention was drawn to Hidari because he resembled his master Sasuke Uchiha. However, that speculation does not answer the protagonist's actions that followed.

While the evolved God Trees were hostile, they had neither attacked Boruto nor Code. Nevertheless, the protagonist decided to wield his sword to attack Hidari unprovokedly. Even the toad who had tagged along with the protagonist could be seen asking him to leave. However, the Karma user acted rashly and began fighting Hidari, despite the evident difference in strength between them.

Boruto as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, @OPMVORTEX theorized that the protagonist may have seen Sarada's future during some incident that took place during the timeskip. Through that, he might have learned that Hidari was later going to target Sarada Uchiha. That could be the reason why he must have attacked Hidari without any prior planning.

This theory also answers what the protagonist may have been hiding from Sarada. Right before the protagonist was set to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in chapter 6, he promised Sarada that he would rescue Sasuke and everyone else who had been turned into a God Tree. Following that, he was set to tell Sarada something important. However, upon seeing Sarada's concerned face, he hesitated to do so.

Hidari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, there is a good chance that the karma user was going to warn Sarada about a possible attack from Hidari. However, after noticing that she already seemed very concerned, he may have chosen not to leave her with more worrisome information.

While the Karma user looking into the future seems too far-fetched, it is not something that cannot happen in the series. If fans remember properly, the manga's first part saw Momoshiki Otsutsuki showing his vessel a glimpse of the future. That glimpse from the future hinted to the karma user that Mitsuki and Kawaki were about to attack him. However, at that time, he could not decipher the vision he had witnessed.

Thus, there is reason to believe that the protagonist may have seen another such glimpse of the future that may have hinted to him about Sarada's fate.