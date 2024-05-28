Boruto timeskip clears Naruto in an aspect everyone takes for granted

The Boruto timeskip has received much praise from its fandom, with people considering it to be the best moment of this sequel thus far. A section of fans have also mentioned that the protagonist's design is better than that of his father (Naruto) in the Shippuden portion of the original series. This opinion has actually become the general consensus, considering how the sequel is perceived in most anime communities.

While the Boruto timeskip (and the entire series, for that matter) can be considered divisive to a lot of fans of the original series, even some people having that stance agree that Naruto's son has a very good design. It also probably helped with the positive reception of the Two Blue Vortex portion of the story as it gave this sequel a bit of a stronger visual identity when compared to what came in the franchise before.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

A lot of people think that the Boruto timeskip gave the protagonist a better design than Naruto's in Shippuden

There is a perception that the Boruto timeskip has benefitted the protagonist more than any other character in the sequel in terms of power, struggles, and characterization. He has also received praise for his design, as fans state that it surpasses Naruto's design in Shippuden. While this might be shocking to some, it does make sense when considering the context of both characters in their respective timeskips.

The Boruto timeskip allowed the protagonist to come back as a hardened ninja. He returned with somewhat of a rogue element, especially considering that he was viewed as an enemy by everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village because of Eida's Omnipotence ability. Furthermore, the design has several small details that add to his characterization, which is something that leaves a strong impression, especially when compared to how he looked initially in the sequel.

On the other hand, Naruto's design in Shippuden feels like a downgrade to his original kid version, which is one of the most iconic looks in anime. Moreover, this design also serves as a bad reminder to fans of the character who feel that his two years' worth of training with Jiraiya didn't give him major improvements.

What can happen in Two Blue Vortex now?

The Boruto timeskip helped the protagonist tremendously (Image via Shueisha)

There is no denying that the Boruto timeskip has established different problems for the protagonist and the Blue Vortex chapters are slowly addressing them. Two of the biggest revelations have been the ones regarding the Shinju clones gaining individuality and the fact that Himawari is the current Jinchuuriki of Kurama, which has shocked fans.

Therefore, those two elements are probably going to be monumentally important moving forward. But there is also the factor of Boruto proving his innocence and reversing the effects of Eida's Omnipotence. This is connected to the current plot point involving Kawaki and his intentions, which is also going to be significant in the story ahead.

Final thoughts

The Boruto timeskip has impressed a majority of fans, who have even called its design superior to that of Naruto in Shippuden. That goes to show how popular this version of the character has become and the positive impact this redesign has had.

