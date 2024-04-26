Boruto's next likely power-up explains Two Blue Vortex time-skip's biggest plothole

Boruto is probably bound to have another power-up in the coming chapters of Two Blue Vortex because of his potential Jougan dimension. That is an interesting plot point because the anime has shown the main character using it while the manga has never revealed it, which is a weird difference because it has been confirmed in the latter that he still has it.

Therefore, now that it has been confirmed that Boruto still possesses the Jougan, Tobirama Senju, and Minato Namikaze's Flying Raijin and that he is now a part Otsutsuki, it could make a lot of sense that he would have access to other dimensions.

The use of different dimensions and the ability to walk through them is something that the franchise has always explored, with Kaguya arguably being the best example of that. Now, this series' protagonist could have access to a similar ability to hers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Boruto could have access to the Jougan Dimension in the coming chapters

This theory explains how the manipulation of dimensions or teleporting people and objects to them has been a part of the franchise for years, with Obito Uchiha's Kamui dimension arguably being the first main example.

Furthermore, it was also shown through Naruto's final boss, Kaguya Otsutsuki, that she could teleport people to realities and dimensions that she had created, which is something that people of her race can do, thus known as Shinjutsu.

Therefore, now that it has been shown that Naruto's son is part Otsutsuki because of the merge he went through with Momoshiki, it would make sense that he could access other dimensions because of his Jougan dojutsu.

The protagonist after the time skip (Imagen vía Shueisha)

However, it is worth pointing out that the anime has shown pre-time-skip Boruto using it while the manga post-time-skip version of the character has now, although the latter has confirmed him to have it.

This theory also highlights how the protagonist has access to his grandfather Minato Namikaze's Flying Raijin ability, which, as shown during his battle with Code in Two Blue Vortex, has shown that can allow the user to access other dimensions.

Considering that the young Uzumaki has the Flying Raijin, the Jougan, and Otsutsuki genetics, coupled with his original family's blood, it would make a lot of sense that he could access other dimensions similar to Kaguya.

What could this mean in the coming chapters?

The protagonist in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The importance of this theory could be monumental since it could give the protagonist a lot more room in terms of movement. It could also lead to him already knowing where Naruto and Hinata were. In fact, it could be argued that he knows where they are and is keeping them there as a way to protect them from ensuing chaos with Code, Kawaki, and the Shinju clones.

That could be a very real possibility, especially considering how he has been trying to avoid unnecessary conflict after the time skip. It could make sense that he could access different dimensions when it was shown that Obito's Kamui could take him to several of Kaguya's dimensions, so it would make sense that Naruto's son could do the same thing when, on paper, he is a lot more powerful.

Final thoughts

It has been shown that the protagonist has Otsutsuki genetics and also has the Jougan, which could suggest that he has the capacity to access other dimensions. That would make sense when considering that he has the Flying Raijin and the Otsutsuki genes flowing through his veins.

