Boruto could be fighting "missing Otsutsukis" in Two Blue Vortex, and the series has already set it up

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been setting up several different plots in the story but one that could be the most prominent is the one involving the Otsutsuki. These entities have had a major role in the franchise since Kaguya Otsutsuki made her appearance at the end of Naruto and there has been enough evidence to suggest that two more members of that group are bound to appear in the current series.

That last point is due to the fact that the Boruto manga already highlighted that there are two unnamed Otsutsuki who are yet to appear in the series and since they appear in pairs, there is a very good chance that they could be introduced later on. However, it is worth pointing out that the manga has already set up the introduction of these characters and could be in a much more complex manner than what people might think initially.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how the last two Otsutsuki could be introduced in the coming Boruto arcs

The theory suggests that Shibai Otsutsuki arrived on Earth long before Kaguya and Isshiki and planted the first Chakra Tree in the series' chronology, which eventually didn't happen as it was going to drain the life of the entire population. This could explain why Amado found Shibai's corpse since he didn't die, which would have led to his body disappearing like other Otsutsuki, but also because he managed to transcend to a new plane of existence.

However, as mentioned earlier, the Otsutsuki often travel in pairs and there is the element of Shibai's second in command, who probably gave away his or her life for an unknown reason, which is why it has not been presented in the story. Another prominent element in the theory is that the death of this subordinate could have led to Shibai's insanity and wanting to fix this situation in some shape or form, driving him to transcend.

It is also worth pointing out that Shibai dressed differently than the rest of his clan, and Isshiki had seemingly erased their sigil in Kara's base, which suggests the former's branch. This, coupled with the fact that the presence of two more Otsutsuki has been teased previously in the manga, could be the big plot twist in the coming arcs of the Two Blue Vortex series.

More regarding Shibai and his subordinate

Some fans have theorized that Amado is Shibai (Image via Shueisha and Studio Pierrot).

This recent theory could connect to another theory that the Boruto fandom had, that Amado could be Shibai. Some fans have theorized that he could be trying to resurrect his former subordinate, and his daughter was just a lie, although it would have to explain how he was affected by Eida's Omnipotence, which could also be a lie by him to play along.

There is also the possibility that Shibai was the only Otsutsuki to find redemption as he transcended a physical form and no longer could find a human vessel, thus leading to a different perspective on things when compared to the rest of his clan. Perhaps the death of his subordinate could have influenced his point of view and this could lead to him having a role to play in the story, maybe even with Boruto himself.

Final thoughts

There is the possibility that the two missing Otsutsuki in Boruto could be Shibai and his unnamed subordinate, which is also something that could happen in the story. And he could be shown in the series as he transcended a physical form in the series.

Related articles