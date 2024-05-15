Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 could finally reveal Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan ability

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 is just a few days away from being released, and fans received a sneak peek of what’s to come. Based on the way the previous chapter ended, it was quite evident that Sarada Uchiha was going to be involved in the fight against Hidari and Jura.

This is quite exciting for the fanbase for two main reasons: first, Sarada’s abilities will finally be shown after the 3-year training period. The second reason is that the upcoming chapter could potentially showcase her Mangekyou Sharingan abilities. Furthermore, the likes of Hidari and Jura are strong antagonists who would put Sarada’s abilities to the test.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex and Naruto Next Generations manga chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 could potentially showcase Sarada’s abilities

Sarada Uchiha hasn’t received much screen time in the manga, and Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 could change that. She was sidelined for the past few chapters and only made an appearance when Boruto entered Konohagkure again.

It led to plenty of allegations against Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto, blaming them for making Sarada, who portrays a “damsel in distress." She has all the capabilities of a strong shinobi, and she hails from the Uchiha Clan, a group of people known to create some of the most skilled shinobis in the world.

Before the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters, Sarada convinced her father to help Boruto, who was being chased by the entire village. Sarada Uchiha activated her Mangekyou Sharingan as a result of the emotional outburst, which is why fans believe her new abilities could be featured in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10.

Some of the strongest characters in the original series had access to the Mangekyou Sharingan. The likes of Itachi, Sasuke, and Madara were some of the deadliest shinobis who could influence an entire nation with their abilities. Sarada must now face Hidari, a Ten-Tail Clone who is quite powerful.

She also has a ticking clock since every second that Hidari exists, Sasuke’s chakra is being consumed. Not only does she have to beat Hidari, but she must do so in time so that her father doesn’t die of losing chakra.

Fans believe that Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan abilities will be teased in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 (Screengrab via X/@B0rutoOtsutsuki)

The abilities have not been revealed, but the original series has shown a couple of techniques that only Magekyou Sharingan users can utilize. If Sarada manages to use Amaterasu, it will certainly be one of the biggest talking points of the anime.

Furthermore, fans suspect that Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 will end on a massive cliffhanger by revealing a new technique developed by Sarada, which can only be used with her Mangekyou Sharingan.

This would be similar to the time when the manga teased Boruto’s new technique, which is a variant of the Ransengan called Rasengan Uzuhiko. From a writer’s standpoint, this would be a great way to end the manga since it will create inquisitiveness among readers, making them wait in anticipation of the release of the subsequent chapter.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

