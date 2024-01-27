The only God of the Boruto universe is inside the main character

Boruto's early acquisition of the Otsutsuki vessel status, marked by Momoshiki's Karma seal, revealed a purpose beyond mere power—the seal aimed to resurrect Momoshiki himself. A parallel development arose with Kawaki, yet in the protagonist's case, the Otsutsuki manifestation bore striking resemblances to Shibai, the God introduced early on.

This departure from Momoshiki's traits, who initially bestowed the Karma seal, has sparked a wave of fan theories speculating about a unique connection between the protagonist and Shibai. These theories suggest a deeper, more mysterious link that transcends the conventional Otsutsuki narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto-Two Blue Vortex series and reflects the author's views.

Boruto's horn might be the indication of him being Shibai's vessel

Expand Tweet

In the ongoing narrative of Blue Vortex, the manga has undergone significant progression, surpassing the temporal shift and introducing intricate details surrounding the Otsutsuki clan. The emergence of formidable antagonists, such as Momoshiki and Isshiki Otsutsuki, has reshaped the power dynamics in the Naruto universe.

The latest developments have revealed Shibai Otsutsuki, acknowledged as the God of the Otsutsuki clan. His insatiable pursuit of power led to the consumption of chakra fruits across various planets, ultimately attaining a godlike status.

One noteworthy motif in the series revolves around the mysterious Jogan, an eye recognized by Momoshiki and linked to the Otsutsuki. While speculations abound regarding Boruto's potential connection to Shibai Otsutsuki, the manga does not explicitly confirm him as Shibai's reincarnation. Instead, compelling parallels emerge, particularly in the design element of his Jogan.

Expand Tweet

The distinctive horn that develops on the side of Boruto's eye resembles the horn associated with Shibai, differing significantly from Momoshiki's conical structure.

The thematic intricacies extend to the semi-Otsutsuki forms assumed by the protagonist and Kawaki during Otsutsuki possession, a phenomenon witnessed with Momoshiki possessing Boruto and Jigen influencing Kawaki. In both cases, the protagonists transform, sprouting horns resembling those of the Otsutsuki influencing them.

Kawaki's semi-form mirrors Jigen's horn, originating from the left side and wrapping around to protrude from the right. Conversely, Boruto's case diverges from Momoshiki's established design, featuring a rectangular horn protruding from the right side.

Expand Tweet

Notably, these observations contribute to fan theories suggesting that the protagonist, originally speculated as a potential vessel for Shibai Otsutsuki, ended up being possessed by Momoshiki. The unique characteristics of his horn in the semi-form, resembling Shibai's, fuel speculation about a deeper connection between the protagonist and the Otsutsuki God.

The evolving narrative of Blue Vortex continues to captivate audiences with the intricate interplay of the Jogan, semi-Otsutsuki forms, and thematic ties to Shibai Otsutsuki, promising further revelations in the unfolding saga.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Chapter 7 of the Blue Vortex manga, set to release on February 20, 2024, is eagerly awaited for the anticipated clash between Mitsuki and Boruto. While chapter 6 delved into Shikamaru's role and interactions, possibly uncovering Eida's omnipotence-related abnormalities, the monthly schedule indicates it will take time to address all plot points.

The intricate details of the Karma seal and the Otsutsuki's haven't been fully disclosed, leaving a shroud of mystery. While the current narrative build-up may not align with Shibai's direct contact with the protagonist, the unique horn during his semi-Otsutsuki form suggests potential foreshadowing. His cryptic post-time skip dialogue regarding the future might indeed be connected to Shibai.