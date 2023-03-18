Is Eida related to an Otsutsuki god? Boruto manga’s latest mystery explored

Boruto manga’s chapter 79 is set to be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 12 am JST on Shueisha's affiliated websites and apps. The chapter is one of the most anticipated releases of the entire manga, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its arrival.

Raw scans of the upcoming chapter were leaked online, and fans were left stunned by the unprecedented twist in the story. The chapter is set to reveal the true power of Eida, a character whose abilities have been shrouded in mystery since her introduction to the series.

It was previously revealed that Eida is a cyborg created by Amado, with her framework being inspired by the Otsutsuki god, Shibai. In the raw scans of Boruto manga’s latest chapter, it was hinted that her powers might be related to the god and contain the power equivalent to an Otsutsuki god.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Chapter 79 of the Boruto manga.

Boruto manga: Eida's power is equivalent to Otsutsuki god

Raw scans of chapter 79 of the Boruto manga revealed the true extent of Eida’s power. It showed that she could rewrite history and manipulate people's memories to an astonishing degree. She was able to make everyone believe that Boruto was an outsider who killed Naruto Uzumaki and that Kawaki was Naruto's son who had been born and raised in Konoha. This was a testament to the sheer power of Eida's Charm ability.

Later in the chapter, Momoshiki revealed that Eida's power was the result of a divine technique called "Omnipotence." This technique can only be used by an Omnipotent God, and Eida's power is a watered-down version of it.

Momoshiki also stated that Eida could only control the power to a certain extent, and it was too dangerous for her to use it to its full potential. However, as she can use the power of an omnipotent god, it could be said that Eida is related to an Otsutsuki god.

This can be confirmed with another scenario from the Boruto manga. In earlier chapters, it was also shown that Eida could make anyone fall under her charm except for those related to her by blood and Outsutsukis.

Amado mentioned that she was created using the DNA of an Otsutsuki god named Shibai's corpse. This gave her access to use certain Shinjutsu of Otsutsuki Shibai, which led to the thought that Eida's power might be derived from the Otsutsuki god.

Otsutsuki Shibai was a former Otsutsuki who evolved into a godly being by devouring chakra fruits over the millennium. Amado stated that Shibai was so powerful that he could create storms without weaving hand signs and bring thunder from the sky just by waving, abilities known as Shinjutsu. He added that Ninjutsu and Sage Arts were mere imitations of Shinjutsu.

This implies that Eida's powers might be related to those of Shibai, as her framework was made out of his particle’s DNA. Not only Eida’s power but also Code’s claw marks and Daemon’s power are considered to have arrived from Shinjutsu.

Final thoughts

Chapter 79 of Boruto manga has revealed significant developments in the story, including Eida’s relationship with the Otsutsuki god. The fact that she was created using the DNA of Shibai's corpse suggests that her power might have been derived from him. Eida’s godlike power also changed the whole plot and left fans in shock with the twist.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Boruto manga to find out more about this intriguing mystery of Eida’s power and her plans with Kawaki. The official release of Boruto chapter 79 will be at 12 am JST, on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes