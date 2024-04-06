Boruto might have already reintroduced Shibai Otsutsuki in one of its most unsuspecting characters

The captivating universe of the Boruto series is shrouded in various mysteries, particularly surrounding the Otsutsuki clan. A member of this clan, Shibai Otsutsuki, has ignited a theory that has set the fandom ablaze. Despite the widespread belief that Shibai is now deceased after disregarding his physical body, a theory has emerged stating that he is still alive in the guise of Amado.

Amado is a brilliant scientist who was previously affiliated with the Kara organization but now works with the Hidden Leaf Village. Shibai and Amado being the same individuals is an intriguing conjecture that unravels a world of possibilities and sheds light on the true nature and origins of the latter, leaving fans yearning for answers amidst the tantalizing mysteries that shroud his ide­ntity.

Boruto: Shibai Otsutsuki is disguised as Amado

Shibai Otsutsuki (Image via Shueisha)

Shibai Otsutsuki was mentioned briefly in the Boruto series as being a member of the Otsutsuki clan. However, further details about him remain scarce, except that he consumed a huge number of Chakra Fruits which elevated him to godhood. This lack of information surrounding Shibai has fueled speculation that he and Amado are the same person.

Kara Organization (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amado, a brilliant scientist, was previously affiliated with the villainous organization known as Kara. However, he has now aligned himself with Konoha and provides valuable intelligence on threats, including the Otsutsuki.

In Boruto, Amado possesses an unusually vast amount of knowledge about the Otsutsuki clan, despite never having directly encountered them before. This raises questions about how he obtained such information and whether he has been concealing his true identity.

Additionally, Amado has shown a tendency to withhold or manipulate information at times, suggesting potential ulterior motives. This behavior is consistent with the Otsutsuki clan's secretive nature, known for plotting schemes and hidden agendas. Assuming Shibai Otsutsuki's identity would allow Amado to carry out his plans discreetly and achieve his personal objectives without arousing suspicion.

Boruto: Similarities between Amado and Shibai Otsutsuki

Amado was introduced as a villain in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another intriguing aspect that supports this theory is the physical resemblance between Shibai and Amado. Both characters have pale skin and similar facial structures, indicating a potential connection. While physical similarities alone are not definitive proof, they contribute to the overall plausibility of the theory.

Amado is also a strong contender to be the one to plan a ruse of this scale due to his background in science and possession of extensive knowledge. If Shibai is indeed physically present in the guise of Amado, it is probable that he utilized advanced technology or abilities to facilitate the act. This would explain how Amado possesses such intricate knowledge of the Otsutsuki clan.

The timing of Amado's introduction into the Boruto story also aligns with when the narrative would require a replacement or expansion of Shibai Otsutsuki. It is not uncommon for long-running series to introduce new characters that shed light on or take the place of existing ones.

Final thoughts

Amado as shown in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amado, being Shibai Otsutsuki in disguise, presents an intriguing possibility within Boruto's world. His knowledge of the Otsutsuki, his manipulative nature, and his physical resemblance to Shibai support this theory. If true, it could significantly impact the story's direction.

As the narrative unfolds, Amado and Shibai's relationship will fascinate viewers. Whether accurate or not, this theory showcases the Boruto series' intricate storytelling and complex character dynamics. Only time will reveal Shibai Otsutsuki's true identity and Amado's involvement.