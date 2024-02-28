Boruto Two Blue Vortex: What is Flying Raijin? The origin of Boruto's technique explained

Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga recently showcased a technique that shocked the entire fanbase. However, those who have watched the original Naruto series knew exactly what this technique was. The technique, known as the Flying Raijin, was something that was brought into the sequel series in one of the latest chapters.

However, some fans might not be aware of this technique. This is because the Boruto series attracted new fans whose only exposure to this series was the sequel. If the viewer has not watched the original series, they might not understand the significance of the Flying Raijin technique.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: The creation and utility of the Flying Raijin technique

This is an incredibly useful technique since it falls under the category of space-time jutsu. It is a common misconception that Minato Namikaze created this technique. However, in reality, it was Tobirama Senju who created this technique. He was the second Hokage of the Konohagakure village.

Minato Namikaze learned how to utilize this technique and perfected it. Both of them are some of the fastest shinobis in the world. Since Minato employed this technique on various occasions, he received the moniker - Konoha’s Yellow Flash.

The technique that the protagonist used in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga has an interesting mechanism that allows the user to teleport to their desired location. The user will require something known as a marker. This is essentially created by applying a technique formula on an object. Once this is done, the marker stays there permanently forever. The user can then use their chakra in order to teleport to the desired marker.

Based on what was shown before the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series, there isn’t a limit on the number of markers one can use. One of the most popular instances of this technique was when Minato used this against Obito. Minato applied the markers on his Kunai and threw it at Obito. However, it went right through him and he assumed it was a regular Kunai. Minato instantly teleported behind him and hit him with a Rasengan.

It is important to note that there were a couple of variants that were shown in the original series, before the release of Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Here, Minato Namikaze used the same principle, except he created a barrier. This would teleport the incoming attack to a different space where the marker was placed. This was seen when Minato fought Kurama when the latter launched a Tailed Beast Bomb in his direction. This technique was called Flying Raijin: Guiding Thunder.

In the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga, the protagonist used it to find Code’s hideout. This was seen in chapter 4 when Code fled the scene. At that point, fans saw one of the Toads track Code’s secret hideout. Viewers have reason to believe that the protagonist placed the marker on the Toad.

Once the Toad tracked Code, he used the Flying Raijin technique to reach there. The Flying Raijin is one of the most versatile techniques, that the protagonist seems to have mastered. It will be interesting to see him use in combat against extremely strong opponents.

