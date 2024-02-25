The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has made a significant jump with respect to the quality of storytelling as well as the consistency of the art. This is why, the entire fanbase is enjoying the post-time-skip events.

The only downside to this manga series is its release schedule. While most manga series release their chapters weekly, this manga series releases chapters on a monthly basis. Therefore, fans resort to coming up with theories and discussing the specifics of it on social media platforms like X, and this one revolves around Sasuke Uchiha.

Among the various moves that Sasuke has in his arsenal, Kirin is arguably the coolest one. Fans believe that Boruto might employ this technique in one of the upcoming chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. Furthermore, the article explores the fan theory and is therefore speculative in nature.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: How Boruto could use one of Sasuke’s coolest moves

Boruto has gotten incredibly strong since fleeing the Konohagakure village. After all the antics that Eida pulled to save Kawaki, the entire village tried to hunt down Boruto. Luckily, not only did he manage to flee without getting hurt, but he also fled the village with his mentor Sasuke Uchiha. He is one of the most technically sound shinobis who can pretty much use most techniques that the Uchiha Clan is capable of.

With him in the protagonist’s corner, it was only a matter of time before he showed his capabilities in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. In a recent chapter, fans saw Boruto's advanced jutsus - the Flying Raijin. This was a technique that was developed by Tobirama Senju, which was later perfected by Minato Namikaze.

This space-time ninjutsu allowed him to travel at ridiculous speeds when he fought against the Divine Trees. This led to fans asking one simple question - what is the possibility of Boruto using Kirin in one of the upcoming chapters of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga? There is a very high possibility that Boruto would use Kirin against one of the opponents.

The possibility hinges on his willingness to use the technique and not on his capabilities. This is because of a statement that Sasuke himself made in one of the recent chapters of the series. He stated that Boruto was the definition of a prodigy who managed to learn every single technique of the Uchiha Clan. Should he continue training, there is absolutely no one who would be able to stop him.

Kirin as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kirin is the Lightning Release technique in the animnaga series which was created by Sasuke himself. This technique utilizes the lightning from thunderclouds and the user has the ability to strike the target in just 1/1000th of a second. This technique can destroy a small mountain instantaneously.

The Divine Trees will most likely be minor antagonists in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. This means that fans might be able to witness the protagonist use this against Kawaki. He will be a formidable opponent and it will be interesting to see how Kawaki would react to this attack in the manga series.

