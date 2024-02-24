Minato One Shot receives a fan animation before the Naruto remake

On February 9, 2024, the official X of Galactic Republic Studio announced they would make a fan adaptation of the Minato one shot. The fan animation will be titled The Whorl Within the Spiral, the same as the Minato One shot. The fan animation's release date and time interval haven't been unveiled yet.

The adaptation will be fully canon and adapt the whole Minatio one-shot. The adaptation will be in English dubbed with Arabic subtitles. The animation studio shared four sneak peeks into the fan animation over time as screenshots and uploaded them onto their X. The anime adaptation of Minato One Shot will be the first animation project of Galatic Republic Studio.

Minato One shot to receive a fan anime adaptation

The announcement tweet on X comprised a key visual with the details of the fan animation. The studio stated they were happy to animate the latest Gaiden one-shot of the Naruto series.

They also stated that the production of this fan animation was almost complete. The key visual comprises a young Minato Namikaze, the main protagonist of this one shot, holding a Rasengen. On the back of him stands Kushina, Minato's wife, with the title of the fan animation stated in the left corner.

The screenshots of the Minato One shot (Image via Galactic Republic Studio)

The Mianto One Shot was announced after Minato Namikaze won the Narutop99 popularity poll. As revealed by the studio, the screenshots of this fan animation also look promising. The winner of this popularity poll was announced on January 31, 2023, and it was Minato Namikaze, the father of Naruto Uzumaki.

The author of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, announced before the poll that he would personally write a short story about the character who won this popularity. The Minato One-shot was published on July 17, 2023, on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website under Naruto: The Whorl within the Spiral.

What is the Naruto: The Whorl within the Spiral about?

Minato, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Naruto: The Whorl within the Spiral followed the story of a young Minato Namikaze when he was a ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village. As Kushina was appointed the next Jinshuriki of the Nine-Tails, Minato couldn't meet her that much.

So, he spent most of this time training and trying to develop a new technique that became popular in the Naruto anime series. The series also dwells upon the past of the Uzumaki clan and their struggles throughout time.

Final thoughts

Although there is no confirmation as to whether the Naruto remake would include the story of this one shot, it is interesting for this manga series to receive a fan animation.

The art style of this fan animation, as seen through the screenshots revealed by the animation studio, also looks reminiscent of the original anime series.