Boruto and Naruto's unique designs symbolize their differences, and hint at Boruto's ultimate fate

Boruto and Naruto have different character designs, which has helped to showcase their growth and development throughout their respective series. Naruto's outfit in Shippuden represents his growth as a character and how he didn't have to rely on a striking orange outfit to get people's attention anymore. Meanwhile, his son's change in Two Blue Vortex represents his maturity and the different ordeals he had to go through.

These differences also explore how each protagonist had very different experiences when it came to their respective time skips. While Naruto suffered a massive defeat against Sasuke Uchiha, his training with Jiraiya was a positive experience. On the other hand, Boruto's time with Sasuke was spent in dire circumstances, adding to the tension the sequel is experiencing in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining the thematic differences between Naruto and Boruto's outfits in their respective time skips

Expand Tweet

Trending

Naruto's iconic orange outfit when he was a kid served as a way for him to get people's attention. It could also be a metaphor for his insecurities because he grew up alone. However, his outfit in Shippuden, with greater emphasis on black and less on orange, showcased a newfound maturity in his personality. It also emphasized the focus on achieving his goals, which was a direct result of his failure in his mission to retrieve Sasuke Uchiha.

On the other hand, his son didn't have that many commodities. He was branded a criminal because of Eida's Omnipotence and only had Sasuke as his sole support and mentor. Therefore, his outfit and design represent the forced growth he had to go through. He wears his mentor's cloak as a reminder of the shoes he has to fill now that Sasuke and Naruto are basically removed from the board.

Both protagonists have had significant roles in their respective series, but they also arrived from their respective time skips in very different positions. Despite losing Sasuke and failing in his mission, Naruto returned to the Hidden Leaf Village in a positive position. Meanwhile, his son has everything stacked against him at the moment.

What could happen in the coming chapters of Blue Vortex

Sadara, Himawari, and Jura all had a role to play in chapter 10 of Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

The most recent chapter of Blue Vortex showed Himawari using the power of Kurama, which means that she has greater control of the Bijuu than most fans initially thought. That will probably be a major plot point moving forward, especially considering that author Masashi Kishimoto seems interested in giving Himawari a greater role in the story.

On the other hand, chapter 10 of the manga also shows Sarada Uchiha going up against Hidari, who has some of her father Sasuke's chakra. This fight is bound to be very personal for Sadara. It will also give Hidari much-needed focus after Jura overshadowed him in the most recent chapters of the Boruto manga.

Final thoughts

Boruto and Naruto have had very different time skips in their respective series. The former's change, reflected by Sasuke's cloak, could translate to his upcoming role as a martyr in the story. However, that is mere fan speculation at the moment.

Related articles: