Boruto Episode 254: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more

Boruto fans have been on the edge of their seats since the release of the last episode. The arc entailing the war between the Funato clan and the government of Kirigakure is finally coming to an end. After the cliffhanger ending last week, fans can’t wait to find out what is coming next for team 7 and their friends.

What will happen to Boruto and Ikada’s relationship? Is our hero really going to give up everything to prevent this conflict? What are Kawaki’s intentions in all of this? Let’s go through everything we know about Boruto Episode 254 ahead of its release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Episode 253 and possible spoilers from Episode 254.

The conflict between Funato and the Mist could finally end during Boruto Episode 254

Quick recap of last week’s episode

The last episode, titled Conflicting Feelings, focused on Boruto and Ikada’s conversation. Our protagonist wanted to end the conflict peacefully, reigniting his friendship with Ikada along the way. However, Ikada was filled with anger and had a thirst for revenge after his sister Seiren was killed. He refused to listen to his former friend’s words, and had a desire to destroy Kirigakure and the Shinonome I. His father Araumi made the situation more difficult, stating that the promise Chojuro made to retreat was empty and he was just trying to trick the Funato.

However, Boruto was not ready to give up on his ideals of peace, trying everything in his power to convince his friend to lay down his weapons. He knew that the cycle of vengeance would never end until one side forgave the other.

When all seemed lost, Ikada presented them with an absurd proposition. If team 7 brought him the head of the Mizukage, he would gladly give up the fight. Then our hero decided to offer his head in case they were unsuccessful.

What can you expect from the next episode?

The war between the Funato and the Kirigakure forces is going to end, one way or another. Boruto is risking everything to make Ikada see reason so he can understand that revenge is not the way to go. However, the Funato are stubborn, and they do not want to forgive and forget all the pain that was inflicted on them.

We can be certain that Boruto is not going to be harmed in gravely during this arc, as we already know that he needs to be ready for his future confrontation against Kawaki. However, this can be a waking call for him. He has always been sure that peace is the way to go, but the approach does not seem to working with Ikada.

Maybe Ikada is going to finally listen to his friend after the latter offered his life as an exchange for peace, but his father will still pose a problem. Araumi is even willing to kill his own children to make sure Kirigakure suffers, so it unlikely that he will want to give up the fight.

We also need to consider Kawaki’s infiltration into the Funato’s Mobile Fortress. He disagrees with his brother that the situation can resolved peacefully, and believes that not everything can have a happy ending. The Funato are focused on the Chakra Cannon and Ikada is distracted by team 7, so Kawaki could do something that would the turn the tables on the conversations about peace and create a violent conflict all of a sudden.

The arc is only two episodes away from ending, and this conflict will be resolved in a timely manner one way or the other. We have to wait until the release of the next episode to find out what will happen between the Funato and the Mist forces.

When will the next episode be released?

Will Ikada change his opinion on this war? (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

This next episode, titled The Spiral of Revenge, is going to be released worldwide this coming June 19 at around 5:30 PM JST. The episode can be viewed in different time zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 AM, June 19

Central Daylight time – 4:00 AM, June 19

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 AM, June 19

British Summer time – 10:00 AM, June 19

Central European Summer time– 11:00 AM, June 19

Indian Standard time – 2:30 PM, June 19

Philippine time – 5:00 PM, June 19

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 PM, June 19

Where can you watch Boruto Episode 254?

What will Chojuro decide to do in this difficult situation? (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

The episode will air on all the official streaming websites that support the series. Crunchyroll will make this episode available with subtitles as soon as it releases to most of the world. Fans in Australia and New Zealand can rely on AnimeLab for the same.

