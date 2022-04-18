10 weak Naruto characters who became strong in Boruto

Unlike Boruto, Naruto oversees the story of an orphan kid, our protagonist, the little Uzumaki wonder. We sail through a tumultuous voyage as Naruto grows out of his shell and nurtures himself to be one of the best Hokages out there. Naturally, with the introduction of Boruto, fans can’t help but shed tears of joy.

However, unlike the major characters, the auxiliaries in Naruto fell victim to limitations in their screen presence.

Thankfully, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the series' sequel, allows many of these characters to take center stage and emerge stronger and more substantial than before.

10 Boruto characters who outshone their Naruto lives

10) Moegi Kazamatsuri

The former member of Team Ebisu has now been graced with the responsibilities of a Jonin. Moegi can combine the water and earth elements needed to execute the Wood Release and is probably the only (after Senju) to have natural access to it.

Apart from being a Jonin, she is one of the best instructors in the academy and leads the team 10. She is currently, hands down, one of the strongest in the village.

9) Hanabi Hyuga

Hanabi wields the legendary Byakugan as a Hyuga. According to her father, Hanabi's ability is a powerful attribute for her clan and is almost as potent as Neji's. Likewise, she is pretty confident in her Byakugan, believing it has the same perception as a fully developed Hyuga.

Hanabi is undoubtedly one of the strongest candidates to snatch away the title of the heiress of her clan, given her sheer willpower and undaunted honing of her skills.

8) Mirai Sarutobi

A tot at the commencement of Naruto: Shippuden, Mirai grew up to become a ninja extraordinaire in Boruto. Mirai came into the world in the midst of Autumn to Asuma Sarutobi and Kurenai Yuhi.

Asuma picked her name in the hopes of safeguarding the children's future well-being. Shikamaru Nara, fulfilling his parting vow to Mirai's deceased father, kept a close eye on her as she grew up. During this time, Mirai grew close to Shikamaru. She is gifted, hardworking, and has inherited skillsets from her parents, enhancing her abilities further.

7) Udon

A noteworthy Jonin leading the infamous team 5, Udon was once a mere presence in Team Ebisu. Unlike his other teammates, Udon was not the brightest among the students. Even graduating from Ninja Academy took him several tries.

He was eventually able to perfect several moves with the help of his comrades, but he was still quite weak on his own. Not only has he sharpened his skills over the years, but he has also been one of the most noteworthy instructors in the whole of Konohagakure. Though he still has a long road to measure, he is still way stronger in Boruto than he used to be in Naruto.

6) Hinata

Hinata Hyuga in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Previously depicted as meek and weak, Hinata has traversed a long and unruly path to the pinnacle, thanks to her hardworking instincts and her inheritance of the Byakugan.

As her abilities progressed and she started showing signs of being a genius Hyuga, her father caved in and started showing greater trust in his daughter's skills.

Hinata may concentrate her Byakugan's vision to enhance its reach in one way by at least ten kilometers. She can also enlarge and zoom small items within an area with her Byakugan, and she can see in the infrared. Not only is Hinata portrayed as a powerful and self-sufficient individual in Boruto, but she is also a loving mother to the protagonist.

5) Tenten

Tenten excels in several areas, including weaponry. Her weaponry skills are highly esteemed among her teammates. Over time, her abilities have improved sufficiently to be promoted to the rank of a chunin. She is Konoha's best weapon user and a kunoichi who specializes in space-time ninjutsu as an adult.

Tenten's use of scrolls to store weapons may appear insignificant at first look, but it may be immensely potent if you learn it and can be utilized for something other than that. It's an ability she possesses in spades, maybe the best in all of Konoha.

4) Ino

Ino is a highly skilled ninja in charge of the village's barrier squad. With a technique dubbed Human Bullet Yo-Yo, she can latch onto an opponent's chakra signature and transmit the knowledge to her friends for their advantage. Her sensory acuity is extraordinary, and she may be one of the greatest, making her a notable character in Konohagakure at present.

3) Sakura

Sakura Haruno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Deemed mostly to be dependent on Sasuke and Naruto for protection, Sakura has shone through her helpless demeanor in Boruto and is now portrayed as a strong, independent woman.

Sakura advances in the ninja world and is given the title of Jonin, which she truly deserves because she is capable of thoroughly protecting and defending Konoha and is the village's head of medical sciences, making her the village's best medical ninja.

2) Chojuro

The sixth Kirigakure Mizukage, Chojuro, plays one of the most significant roles in the Next Generation. Being a Kage, he is conferred with the responsibilities of the good of his people and maintaining peace and harmony throughout. Though difficulties obstructed his ways, he showed the world his exemplary skills and improved abilities.

1) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Sarutobi, Naruto's apprentice, has come to the limelight fairly recently in Boruto. Sadly, this wasn't the case when Naruto rolled out. Konohamaru is now bestowed with one of the most important roles.

As a Jonin of exceptional tactical abilities, Konohamaru is in charge of team 7, consisting of the protagonists themselves, Mitsuki, Sarada, Kawaki, and of course, Boruto.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

