Boruto episode 267: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 267 is just a few days away from being released and will bring with it a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Naruto fans. After last week's tense episode, the show decided to give fans a break from a fun and lighthearted adventure. However, nobody knows what or who could be hiding in the shadows of the Academy.

The last episode focused on Himawari displaying her fighting abilities after Osuka and her were kidnapped by a rouge ninja. This week’s episode, titled Kawaki’s Cover Blown?!, will show fans how Kawaki’s classmates prepare for a school play that revolves around the events of the Naruto series. Continue reading to learn more about Boruto episode 267’s release.

Himawari will play the role of Minato in the Academy’s play when Boruto episode 267 releases

When will the episode be released? Where can you see it?

Boruto episode 267 is scheduled to air on Japanese TV networks this coming Sunday, September 18, 2022, at around 5.30 pm JST. The episode will be made available online for fans to enjoy shortly after. Below you will find a table that contains the times at which the episode will be released internationally, according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time – 2.00 am, September 18

Central Daylight time – 4.00 am, September 18

Eastern Daylight time – 5.00 am, September 18

British Summer time – 10.00 am, September 18

Central European Summer time– 11.00 am, September 18

Indian Standard time – 2.30 pm, September 18

Philippine time – 5.00 pm, September 18

Australian Central Daylight time – 6.30 pm, September 18

As usual, Boruto episode 267 will be available for fans to stream via Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV. These are the official streaming services for the franchise, and we encourage fans to use them, as doing so supports the official release. If you want to see all the previous adventures Boruto and his friends have had, you can watch all the other episodes on these same platforms.

What can you expect from Boruto episode 267?

Kawaki's mistake could ruin his friendship with Kae (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This week’s episode promises to be a loving tribute to the Naruto series. We can see Himawari and her friends dress up as some of the most prominent characters from the original series, like Minato, the Sanin, and their summons. The kids will likely be participating in a school play about a historical event in Shinobi history.

Due to Kawaki’s carelessness, his identity as a secret bodyguard for Kae could be discovered in Boruto episode 267. This would gravely affect his relationship with the princess, as she would start believing that Kawaki only became her friend due to his mission.

Will Himawari rescue her brother once again? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans also need to remember that the main villain for the arc has already been introduced in the last episode. This means that he could be making a comeback during Boruto episode 267, maybe trying to kill Kae during the school play. We will have to wait until the episode is released to learn if Kae is in any danger this week.

What happened in the last episode?

Boruto episode 266 started with Himawari and Osuka being kidnapped by a group of criminals who wanted to extort the pink-haired girl’s mother. Kawaki, who was aware that something bad was happening, asked Kae for help in figuring out what happened to his sister. As her older brother looked for her, Himawari tried to escape her captors by using the skills she obtained in the Academy.

Sadly, the girl was still not powerful enough to defeat her opponent and was seconds away from being killed. Fortunately, Kawaki arrived at the right time to save his little sister and Osuka. As our heroes celebrated a happy ending, an ominous figure without any pupils observed them from afar.

