Boruto episode 285: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 285 will be available to stream on Sunday, January 29, at 5.30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on local Japanese television channels such as TV TOKYO, as well as on global streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

In the previous Boruto episode, fans saw Sasuke and Sakura continue their explorations in the Land of Redaku. Things became more interesting near the end as the former finally started to discover Zansul's secrets. Fans can look forward to more breakthroughs in Boruto episode 285.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Sasuke and Sakura might finally locate the Ultra Particles in Boruto episode 285

Zansul and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The title of Boruto episode 285, The Sky that Fell to Earth, refers to the meteor that fell to Earth and caused the Sage of Six Paths to recover from his illness. The international release schedule of the upcoming episode is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, January 29

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Sunday, January 29

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Sunday, January 29

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, January 29

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Sunday, January 29

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Sunday, January 22

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Sunday, January 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 29

What to expect in Boruto episode 285?

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 285 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Sasuke’s Story: The Sky that fell to the earth” (1/29) Boruto Episode 285 Preview [English Sub] Title: “Sasuke’s Story: The Sky that fell to the earth” (1/29) https://t.co/LUQ9LSVSrf

Based on the title and preview of Boruto episode 285 , fans can expect Sasuke and Sakura to finally pinpoint the location of the meteor that fell to Earth carrying the Ultra Particles. They will also figure out how to get them off the site.

Fans can also anticipate more Sasusaku moments in Boruto episode 285. It is nice to hear Sasuke admit his feelings towards Sakura. The manga, which also recently adapted the scene of Sasuke flirting, created quite a stir on the internet. However, the Boruto anime has made significant changes to the source material, and fans can expect the episode to differ significantly from the light novel or manga.

A quick recap of the previous episode

Sasuke stopping Meno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans saw Sasuke and Sakura hatch a plan to break into Zansul's office in Boruto episode 284. The former intercepted the messenger from Redaku's Prime Minister, who was on his way to meet Zansul, and took him to a room where Sasuke performed genjutsu on him.

Sakura then disguised herself as the messenger, he became the walking staff, and they proceeded to the Director's office. Sakura then spoke with Zansul and discovered that he possesses something that the Prime Minister of Redaku desires.

While Zansul was distracted, Sasuke went to the secret cellar, where he discovered a room filled with fossils and chicken. He also discovered an altar, from which he inferred that Zansul was using Reanimation to resurrect dragon beasts. Zansul was actually collaborating with someone else to create an army of dragon beasts.

Meno attacked Sasuke outside the cellar, but the latter chose not to retaliate. Instead, he let Meno bite him while he covered his wound with Mist Style and then broke him out of the genjutsu. Meno became Sasuke's friend almost immediately after that.

