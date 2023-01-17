Boruto episode 284: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 284 will be available on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 5:30 pm JST. The episode will air on local Japanese television networks such as TV TOKYO, as well as on streaming services around the world such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

The previous Boruto episode revealed that, unbeknownst to Sasuke, Sakura had also traveled to Redaku to assist him with his investigation. Despite Sasuke's wishes, she refused to return home. They then discovered clues that would help them continue their investigation.

Sasuke and Sakura will continue their adventure as they delve deeper into Redaku's mysteries in Boruto episode 284.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Sasuke and Sakura will take a major risk in Boruto episode 284

Release date and time of Boruto episode 284

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 284, titled The Secret in the Cellar, will continue Sasuke and Sakura's investigations in the Land of Redaku. This time, they will be entering Zansul's office.

The upcoming episode's international release schedule is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, January 22

Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, January 22

Eastern Standard Time: 3:30 am, Sunday, January 22

British Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, January 22

Central European Time: 9:30 am, Sunday, January 22

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Sunday, January 22

Philippine Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Sunday, January 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 22

What to expect in the next episode?

Boruto episode 284 will see Sakura's strategy in action as she will first prevent the messenger from Redaku from entering Zansul's chamber. Then she will dress up as that messenger and go meet Zansul herself.

Sasuke will take advantage of the distraction and enter Zansul's secret chamber, which Ganno had mentioned to him. What he will initially discover will only add to the confusion rather than provide a solution to the already challenging task of discovering Naruto's cure.

Fans can also expect to see Sasuke and Sakura make numerous major advances in Boruto episode 284, including locating the meteor which contained the Ultra Particles.

A quick recap of the previous episode

Meno's shadow (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 283 began with Sasuke getting harassed by prison guards, presumably on Zansul's orders. Zansul deduced that Sasuke was the one who had attacked Meno and thus wanted to punish him. Later that day, inmate Ganno revealed that Zansul's room has a secret cellar.

While everyone was sleeping, Sasuke crept out of his cell to look for more clues. Meno, however, attacked him and struck him with his poisoned claws. Fortunately, Sakura appeared with a cloth pass, which drove the beast away.

Later, when Sasuke regained consciousness, Sakura told him about the Map of the Heavens, which apparently contains information about the location of the Ultra Particles that will help Naruto. Jiji then learned of Sasuke and Sakura's marriage, although he promised to keep it a secret.

Sakura went to the library the next day, gambled with Penzila, and obtained the keys to the basement, which housed the Map of the Heavens. That night, Sasuke and Sakura sneaked into the basement and discovered the book. It contained images corresponding to constellations, but none of them knew what use that would be in their search. Sakura then devised a plan to break into Zansul's office and conduct further investigation.

