Boruto: Sasuke Retusden manga finally gives Sakura and Sasuke the romance they deserve

Boruto is not an anime that focuses on the budding romances of its characters. But it is certainly not one that shies away from exploring the nuances of its relationships. Boruto, in fact, abounds in plenty of pairings, both old and new.

There are already several ships in place that fans are rooting for within the series as observed between the older generation such as those between Choji and Karui or Shikamaru and Temari. There are also ships that, while not established at this stage, still have fans rooting for them, such as Boruto and Sumire, or Boruto and Sarada.

Among all these ships is one that has stood the test of time ever since the inception of Naruto: Sasuke and Sakura. It all began with Sakura’s fangirl-like obsession with Sasuke, which steadily mellowed out into something more mature towards the end of the series.

• Luna @stellansnox Sasuke and Sakura holding hands while they are having a moment alone is my favorite aesthetic Sasuke and Sakura holding hands while they are having a moment alone is my favorite aesthetic https://t.co/wgGMxFCOgN

But the latest Sasuke Retsuden Arc does much to establish a relationship between the two. The arc is simply a treat for SasuSaku fans out there as they are finally shown much of what transpired between the two during the Blank Period.

Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship through Naruto

Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship has always been a trying one. Sakura would spend days on end fantasizing over the Uchiha survivor, so much so that she would severely compromise herself during her missions. On the other hand, Sasuke always deemed Sakura as unworthy of attention as he believed she was weak from the get-go. Thus, fans never see much of their relationship in Naruto.

Naruto: Shippuden shows a more developed Sakura, who after Sasuke’s defection, throws herself into her training under Tsunade’s tutelage. She crosses paths with Sasuke at several junctures, with the most pronounced one being at the Five Kage Summit shortly after the latter’s encounter with Danzo. Sakura attempts to kill Sasuke but fails to do so and had it not been for the intervention of Naruto and Kakashi, Sasuke would have her disposed of.

Sasuke attempts to kill Sakura (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Such encounters left a very negative impression of both Sasuke and Sakura in the minds of viewers. Several potential shippers dropped the couple and deemed their relationship toxic. But the truth is that Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship is a very misunderstood one and does not deserve much of the hate it gets.

Sure, Sakura starts off with a single-minded obsession with Sasuke with the latter taking absolutely no notice of her advances. Her incompetence as a shinobi adds to the negative perception of her character. But following the events of Sasuke’s defection, she is served a reality check and it is obvious that she begins taking her training as a healer far more seriously during the time skip.

While Sasuke may have been portrayed as an emotionless being with the sole objective of avenging the Uchiha Clan, there is so much more to his character than just that. He too evolves gradually throughout the series and begins understanding the value and power of relationships. He eventually sides with the Allied Shinobi Forces during the Fourth Shinobi World War and returns to Naruto and Sakura’s side as a fellow member of Team Seven.

Later, in Boruto, Sasuke becomes his mentor and guides him in several ways. Boruto has always admired Sasuke over his own father and wishes to follow in his footsteps.

Boruto’s Sasuke Retsuden Arc does much to cement Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship

Sasuke and Sakura in the Boruto Retsuden Arc (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Owing to the fact that a time skip occurs between the events of Naruto and Boruto, fans do not get to see much of Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship blossoming and evolving. But before he leaves the Hidden Leaf Village on his solitary journey to discover the ninja world, he bids Naruto and Sakura goodbye. When he bids the latter farewell, he gently taps her on the forehead with his finger, an act of affection that Itachi would occasionally do with him during his childhood as well.

Sasuke taps Sakura on the forehead affectionately (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto, during the Sasuke Retsuden Arc, the Uchiha survivor takes up a mission in the Land of Redaku to seek a cure for Naruto who is suffering from a mysterious illness. Sakura is introduced in Chapter 2 of the series and rescues Sasuke from a bout of poisoning. Upon recovery, Sasuke immediately asks her why she is there and whether anything had happened to their daughter, Sarada.

Sakura assures her that she is alright, upon which Sasuke expresses concern over Sakura’s safety, especially given the fact both Menō and Zansūru are seemingly immune to his genjustsu. But Sakura refused to leave and states that her presence would be far more useful than her absence.

assa🕊 @sasusakv Sasuke and Sakura love holding hands since genin, we know right!! Sasuke and Sakura love holding hands since genin, we know right!! https://t.co/ZVFq6BWlY3

Later, in the same chapter, in a conversation with his cellmate, Gigi, Sasuke learns that Gigi’s fiancée left him and married someone else. This visibly worries Sasuke as he himself is often away from the village owing to his duties as Naruto’s right hand. Thus, he is only able to spend limited time with his family. Gigi asks Sasuke if he has ever given Sakura a ring to symbolize their bond. Sasuke, visibly uncomfortable with the notion of bonds, switches the conversation.

Sasuke fashions a ring with Earth Style and gives it to Sakura (Image via Shueisha)

In Chapter 3, recalling his conversation with Gigi, Sasuke fashions a ring for Sakura using Earth Style and gives it to her. She is surprised by the act but accepts the ring graciously. This act alone shows that the duo has come a long way since their initial days.

In conclusion

Sasuke, Sakura, and Sarada as a family (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Boruto's Sasuke and Sakura are no longer the pair of immature Genin they once were. The former has evolved beyond his single-minded obsession with revenge and now understands the value of forging relationships. The latter recognizes that her love for the former is the real deal and much more than her silly crush during their Genin days.

As such, Boruto introduces a pairing that finally turns eyes and reminds readers and viewers alike that while it is easy to give up on relationships, if both parties work in conjunction, it can lead to wonders.

