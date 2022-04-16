5 times Sakura lost Sasuke's respect in Naruto (& 5 times she earned it)

In the beginning of Naruto, fans found Sakura to be extremely immature. She did not grow much as a character at the start and most of the Naruto fanbase hated her immensely. However, as the series progressed, Sakura began to slowly but surely develop and become a character that everyone could love. It was with this character growth that Sakura began to regain the respect that Sasuke and many others had lost for her.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

5 moments in Naruto where Sasuke began to think less of Sakura

1) Sakura makes fun of Naruto for being an orphan in front of Sasuke

Sakura was incredibly smitten with Sasuke in Part 1 Naruto. She was willing to do anything to impress him and have him like her.

Since Sasuke did not hide his blatant resentment towards Naruto, Sakura believed that if she insulted the latter while talking to Sasuke, she would get into his good graces. However, this plan backfired. She ended up talking badly about Naruto for being an orphan even though Sasuke himself is one. This, understandably, made Sasuke incredibly angry, and he lost all respect he held for Sakura.

When Sakura finishes her rant, Sasuke looks her dead in the eyes and calls her annoying. This absolutely devastates her but does not seem to be enough of a lesson for her to mature.

2) Sakura was too obsessed with Sasuke

Like many other young girls in Konoha, Sakura too had a crush on Sasuke. She was always trying to flatter him and wanted to get on his good side. However, all of this was in vain since Sasuke hated people like that. He only lost more respect for Sakura as she continued to act like a huge fangirl.

3) Sakura relied too much on Naruto and Sasuke in battle

During various fights in the original anime series, Sakura relied on Sasuke and Naruto to protect her. One of the most notable of these moments was the Team 7 vs Zabuza and Haku fight.

Sakura was assigned to protect Tazuna, the bridge builder. Meanwhile, Naruto and Sasuke went off to fight Haku. The pair ended up getting badly injured, but they still had to protect Sakura because she failed to do it herself.

4) Sakura tried to kill Sasuke by herself

Sakura approached Sasuke under the guise of wanting to join him. Once she joined him, she made plans to kill him and put an end to everything he was doing. However, in order to join him, she was told to kill Karin. As she struggled to fulfill this order, Sasuke snuck behind Sakura and almost killed her.

At this point in time, Sasuke hated weakness more than anything in the world. Sakura displayed a clear moment of weakness during this scene, which angered Sasuke.

5) Sakura seemed to have no self-respect

Even after everything Sasuke had done to Sakura, she was still trying to have him reciprocate her feelings. He tried to kill her once before and even cast a Genjutsu on her during the war, but she was ready to completely forgive him. She could have given up on Sasuke and had him find the way back to Konoha himself, but she chose not to.

5 times where Sakura earned Sasuke's respect

1) Sakura uncovered the Chunin Exams Genjutsu first

Prior to the Chunin Exams, all of the genin were sent to the building where the written exam would be held, and they all had to get to the right floor. However, there was a genjutsu cast on the contestants. It was incredibly subtle so almost nobody thought anything of it, but Sasuke noticed that Sakura had realized something was up. He proceeded to acknowledge her genjutsu prowess and claimed her to be an asset to their team.

2) Sakura shielded her friends during the Chunin Exams

This moment definitely makes up for the Land of Waves arc bridge battle. This time around, Sakura was able to defend her unconscious friends until assistance came around. Despite not knowing many offensive Jutsus, she did the best she could at the time.

3) Sakura took down countless Ten-Tails mini clones with one punch

Sakura, after many years of training and slowly filling her chakra reserves, had finally filled to capacity. She released the amazing power she gained over the years in a single punch and absolutely demolished a large number of the mini clones. The ground was also torn up as a result of her powerful punch.

4) Sakura and Obito allow Sasuke to escape Kaguya's desert dimension

To have an easier time during the battle, Kaguya quickly teleported Sasuke to a different dimension. Obito and Sakura decide to try and save him by having Sakura fuel Obito's kamui.

When the two find Sasuke, it is a race against time as Sakura is running out of chakra but Sasuke is nowhere near the portal. Just before it closed, Sasuke used Amenotejikara to rejoin his friends in the fight against Kaguya.

5) Sasuke finally realized everything Sakura had done for him

This was the moment everyone knew Sasuke had changed. After his battle with Naruto, Sakura comes up and begins to heal the two. It was at this point that Sasuke decided to apologize to her for everything he had done over the past few years. Although a simple apology was not enough to make up for everything he had done, it was atleast a start.

