Boruto episode 286: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 286 will be available to stream on Sunday, February 5, at 5.30 pm JST.

The episode will be broadcast on local Japanese television channels such as TV TOKYO, as well as on global streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

Fans saw the dragon beasts are out for blood after being resurrected with the forbidden jutsu reanimation in the previous Boruto episode. Besides that, Sakura was in trouble, and the Ultra Particles had been stolen. Sasuke is now responsible for preventing the entire mission from becoming a disaster.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Boruto.

Boruto episode 286 will see the conclusion of the Sasuke Retsuden arc

Release date and time

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 286 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Sasuke’s Story: The Ring” (2/5) Boruto Episode 286 Preview [English Sub] Title: “Sasuke’s Story: The Ring” (2/5) https://t.co/eBgaway1uJ

Boruto episode 286 is likely the last installment in the short Sasuke Retsuden arc before the series transitions to directly adapting manga material with the Code arc. The international release schedule for the upcoming episode is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, February 5

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Sunday, February 5

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Sunday, February 5

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, February 5

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Sunday, February 5

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Sunday, February 5

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Sunday, February 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, February 5

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 286, Sasuke and his newfound ally Meno will take on Zansul, Jiji, and their army of dragon beasts. Furthermore, at the end of the previous episode, a massive dragon beast rose from the ground, who is expected to pose a significant threat.

Moreover, fans saw Sakura being stuck in the rubble. Based on the preview of Boruto episode 286, fans can expect Sasuke to desperately try to save her as well.

There is a lot at stake at the moment as things come to a close. Boruto has been tweaking the source material quite a bit, and it will be interesting to see how the series concludes.

A quick recap of Boruto episode 285

Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous episode, fans saw Sasuke and Sakura figure out how to get the Ultra Particles from the lake where the meteor had crashed. They went to the site at night, and Sakura performed the necessary hand signs.

But then it was shown that Zansul had used reanimation to release the dragon beasts. Sakura went to find Zansul and convince him to reverse the jutsu, while Sasuke went to see where the dragons were going.

Sasuke was the one who encountered Zansul and realized that the dragon beasts were bioweapons intended to serve the Prime Minister of Redaku, who was on a military campaign. Zansul was unconcerned about the apparent loss of life at Tartar due to dragon beasts because he considered the prisoners to be worthless.

Meanwhile, Sakura assisted the inmates in escaping the prison by drilling a hole in the wall. She also defeated some dragon beasts. Later, she met Jiji, who poisoned her. He also took the Ultra Particles from her while she was immobilized.

Poll : 0 votes