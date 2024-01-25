Boruto finds a new rival in Masashi Kishimoto's latest illustration in a way nobody imagined

The Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker video game, released in February 2018, has amassed a large player base, and Masashi Kishimoto uploaded a new illustration to commemorate it.

However, the illustration has stirred up the internet and it seems like Boruto has forged an unexpected rivalry. The illustration featured Naruto Uzumaki in the foreground and another non-canonical character in the foreground. The new character that has been included in the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker video game is customizable, and fans believe that he is the protagonist’s newest rival.

The protagonist’s new rival in the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker videogame

Latest illustration by Masashi Kishimoto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto and Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The new customizable character from the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker video game seems to have irked the fanbase, and it has led to fans comparing this character to Kawaki. One thing that we know about Kawaki is that he was treated like a son by Naruto Uzumaki. At times this harbored feelings of jealousy, and there were times when Naruto and his son weren’t on the best of terms.

When we take a look at the latest illustration by Masashi Kishimoto, we can see that it featured only Naruto and the non-canonical character. Despite the game being centered around Naruto’s son, he wasn’t featured in the illustration. This seemed to have reminded the fanbase about the times when Naruto gave more attention to Kawaki than to his son. This is why fans believed that this new character was another Kawaki in this situation.

Expand Tweet

Another thing that didn’t sit well with the fanbase was that Boruto was disrespected due to Masashi Kishimoto’s choice of not including him in the illustration. Furthermore, this character’s design is almost a replica of the protagonist’s. The jacket that he is wearing is quite similar to what Boruto wears in the sequel series. One can also see a necklace on the non-canonical customizable character which also resembles the one that Naruto’s son wears.

Another thing that the fanbase noticed was the lack of similar illustrations from Masashi Kishimoto dedicated to the protagonist after the commencement of the Two Blue Vortex manga. This is an extremely important point in the manga since it covers the events that are taking place after the time skip. The first-ever episode showcased the protagonist as well as Kawaki after the time skip.

Expand Tweet

Thus, everything that was shown after that was a flashback. Now that the manga has reached the timeskip, the manga is covering the current events and Boruto has grown substantially in the series. Without providing any spoilers, he has currently surpassed the likes of Sasuke Uchiha, which is a feat that not many shinobis can boast about.

Fans felt that Masashi Kishimoto disrespected the protagonist in such ways. Having the same outfit as the new character and failing to include him in the illustration has placed this video game-only character as a rival to the protagonists in fans’ eyes.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.