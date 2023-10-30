"Who in Naruto" trend proves that Naruto Uzumaki is no longer very popular among fans

Naruto Uzumaki is, without a doubt, one of anime and manga's most iconic protagonists. However, that doesn't mean he is his series' most beloved character. while Naruto isn't a bad character, there are others who rank higher in people's estimations, which was shown in the "Who in Naruto..." trend on Twitter recently.

This trend basically boils down to people mentioning their favorite character, Jutsus, arcs, fights, and what have you from the series, with Naruto Uzumaki surprisingly not showing up that much when it comes to the first section. This was particularly showcased in the "Current favorite character" section.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Naruto Uzumaki's story in both his title series and Boruto.

Naruto Uzumaki's ranking is not too high on the "Who in Naruto..." trend on Twitter

This new "Who in Naruto..." on Twitter has given a lot of fans of the series the chance to show what are their favorite parts of Masashi Kishimoto's story, and Naruto Uzumaki's presence as their current favorite character is not that predominant.

While there are a lot of reasons why people would enjoy him as a character and his legacy in the manga and anime industry, it is a good chance to dive into his journey and arc.

Perhaps what makes Naruto a character who has lost some popularity recently is that his development as a messianic figure in the series made him lose ground, thematically speaking.

A lot of people have felt that Kishimoto fumbled the story a bit by adding elements of reincarnation and making Naruto a chosen one of sorts, which took away some of the underdog elements that made him so compelling.

There is also the fact that there could be some recency bias: the character has been captured in Boruto, not playing an active role in the current series, and a lot of fans have felt that he was nerfed to keep the tension. It was something that, along with what was perceived as a negative role as a family man and as a Hokage, hurt his legacy a little bit and made him lose some value, at least in the eyes of some fans.

Of course, these are all theories and every fan could have different reasons for liking or disliking Naruto as a character and/or as a protagonist.

A lot of fans also liked Naruto Uzumaki

That Naruto Uzumaki is not as prominent these days doesn't have to mean that he is not beloved by the fandom. It can mean that there are simply other characters who are more appealing to the fans, which is something that can happen in several shonen series where the protagonist is not the most popular.

However, there is no argument that Naruto is one of the most important and celebrated anime and manga characters of all time, becoming a cultural phenomenon all over the world.

A lot of people have taken inspiration from his journey from an outsider in the Hidden Leaf Village to becoming a hero for the people who rejected him.

In that regard, there is no denying that Naruto Uzumaki has left a major mark in the anime and manga industry, leading a franchise whose legacy is ever-lasting.

Final thoughts

Naruto is one of anime's greatest protagonists and even if his popularity wanes from time to time, he will always be held in high regard. Kishimoto crafted a protagonist that has become a legend of the medium and his impact cannot be understated.

