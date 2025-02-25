Boruto fixing Naruto's errors might not be the ideal way forward

The Boruto franchise started as a lukewarm series, lacking the impact that the Naruto series had from the very beginning. However, with the Two Blue Vortex manga, this sequel might have attracted as much attention as the prequel series. Still, the fandom may remain dissatisfied, which seems fairly obvious.

Unlike the prequel, which primarily focused on the main protagonist trio and neglected the side characters, the sequel has chosen to concentrate more on the side characters, which has led to criticism from fans. Therefore, Two Blue Vortex should focus more on its originality instead of attempting to correct the prequel's mistakes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Why the franchise shouldn't focus on the flaws of Naruto

The protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Next Generations was the first sequel to the Naruto series, focusing on the journey of Naruto Uzumaki's son, Boruto Uzumaki. Compared to the prequel, the series concentrated more on the filler content as the canon content spanned a few chapters.

Moreover, due to the filler content, the series couldn't build it reputation and soon fell into the rabbit hole of 'forgettable series.' After the sequel concluded with a cliffhanger that could set up a promising second part, fans had low expectations for Mikio Ikemoto, Masashi Kishimoto's disciple and the author of the sequel series.

The protagonist as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Two Blue Vortex began with a bang, receiving a warm reception from around the globe, especially from fans who dropped Naruto Next Generations due to its filler content. Additionally, a key aspect of this second sequel was its focus on a different power scaling (shinjutsu) and side characters.

As fans may have already noticed, the highlights in the current development include Sumire (due to her conflicting dynamic with the series' protagonists), Matsuri (because of her ambitions), and the Hidden Sand Village trio (the dynamics of Araya and Shinki with Yodo). However, fans noticed an important element in the sequel's focus that is also related to the prequel.

The protagonist trio as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto was solely focused on developing the characters of the main protagonist trio. Additionally, the side characters were utilized to highlight the main characters, which may be one of the series' biggest flaws.

Due to Boruto's emphasis on side characters, fans criticize the sequel series for obsessing over the flaws of the prequel. Both series differ in every way, and there are no standards for comparing Naruto and its sequel. Therefore, the latter should concentrate on establishing its identity through its 'originality,' instead of fixing the holes that were left behind by the prequel series.

Final thoughts

It's uncertain whether the emphasis on side characters could redeem the Naruto series. Mikio Ikemoto received praise from Masashi Kishimoto for his skills in storyline planning and character design. Therefore, treat this article with a considerable degree of skepticism.

