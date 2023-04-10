Boruto insider leaks major plot twist in the manga ahead of time

Saturday, April 8, 2023, saw an alleged leak on the Boruto manga hit Twitter, seemingly first posted by an apparent series fan, @KevSenpai97 (Kev). Especially intriguing about this alleged spoiler for the series’ upcoming developments is that Kev’s Twitter account rarely dabbles in releasing spoiler information for any anime or manga series.

This is further supported by Kev warning readers in the Boruto leak tweet that readers should “take [it] with a pinch of salt” and that the info “can be wrong” but is generally reliable. Should the alleged plot leak prove legitimate, fans of the manga series will be in for an exciting and shocking year, given the series’ latest developments.

Alleged Boruto leak claims eponymous protagonist and Momoshiki Otsutsuki will need to team up

KevSenpai!! @KevSenpai97



from the info that i have, Boruto will have to escape and for that, he will have to team up with momoshiki for a bit. But at what cost 🫠.



to take with a pinch of salt. This info can be wrong. but still , this is reliable.

The Boruto manga’s latest chapter was released on Wednesday, March 19, 2023, bringing with it a shocking but incredibly exciting twist to the series’ latest developments. Within chapter 79, fans saw Kawaki use Eida’s power of omnipotence to switch his and Boruto’s positions in life following Kawaki being hunted down for imprisoning Naruto and Hinata Uzumaki.

Now it seems that everyone besides the titular character, Kawaki, Eida, and Sarada Uchiha, believes Kawaki to be Naruto’s son. Likewise, the eponymous protagonist is now viewed as the outsider Otsutsuki incarnate to the village and is falsely thought by many to be responsible for the disappearances of Naruto and Hinata.

This leads to Kev’s tweet, which claims that “Boruto will have to escape, and for that, he will have to team up with Momoshiki for a bit.” Kev also seemingly teases this partnership going awry at some point, questioning the cost at which their partnership and the protagonist’s escape will come.

KevSenpai!! @KevSenpai97



not the mangaka himself. but for 3 months in a row , everything i shared about manga stuff had seems to be true... so i will put trust on my source.

Kev understandably adds that fans should be cautious about this information, which is considered reliable from his sources but can still be proven wrong. This is especially true for a monthly release series like this one. With such a long timeframe, author Masashi Kishimoto can take as long as he wants to play with the story as long as sufficient time is left to draw the panels.

Another part of Kev’s tweet also claims that the “Boruto manga [in] 2023 will be a 4/4,” but it’s unclear exactly what he means by this, with no additional elaboration in the tweet. While it seems to be a quality rating, a scale of four is somewhat untraditional in most qualitative rating systems. This is most likely what it seems to be, with the date of April 4 having already passed and being essentially the only other sensible interpretation.

Whether Kev’s alleged spoiler information is proven right or wrong, the manga series certainly has an exciting year ahead. Fans are excited to see how the series progresses, especially given the last issue’s major twist. Without a doubt, 2023 will be the year this manga series establishes itself as a true contender.

