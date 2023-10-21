Boruto has a new Sensei that nobody saw coming

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 has the entire fanbase hyped for various reasons. Kawaki entered the battlefield while the fight between Code and the protagonist intensified. It’s pretty clear that Naruto’s son has spent the last three years training hard while remaining hidden from Kawaki and Code.

A big reason for the fanbase’s excitement was the new Rasengan variant that seemed to overpower Code. However, the final panel of the manga chapter had an interesting detail that shocked the entire fanbase and led to some interesting theories being discussed within the anime and manga community.

Boruto left with Sasuke the last time Konohagakure was hunting him down. It was assumed that Sasuke would help his pupil become stronger over the next three years. Fast forward to the latest chapter, Sasuke’s influence was seen on Boruto’s outfit, which Kawaki also acknowledged.

However, another teacher could have played an essential role in the protagonist’s development. Speculations suggest that the person in question is none other than Kashin Koji.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. The article is speculative in nature.

Understanding how Kashin Koji could have helped Boruto train during the time skip

Expand Tweet

During the latest chapter of the manga series, we could see Code escape after Kawaki entered the battlefield. Boruto knew that Code had access to the juvenile Ten-Tailed Beast. When Code escaped after getting hit by the Rasengan Uzuhiko, the protagonist was able to locate Code’s hideout. If we pay close attention to that particular panel, we can see a toad hiding in Boruto’s sleeve.

While toads might not mean much to the average anime fan, those acquainted with the Naruto series will know its importance.

These toads indicate the involvement of Kashin Koji. The reasoning behind this statement is that he is a clone of Jiraiya and, more importantly, someone who perfected Sage Mode. This technique involves the fusion of Senjutsu, or nature energy, with one’s chakra to boost ninjutsu and physical abilities.

These toads resemble the ones Kashin Koji used in the past. In this panel, the main character of the series used it to locate the hideout. Furthermore, a vague explanation for Rasengan Uzuhiko was also provided.

Expand Tweet

It could be possible that the Earth’s rotation energy that Boruto talked about was a form of Senjutsu energy he managed to harness. Furthermore, if Kashin Koji managed to train Boruto in Mount Myoboku, we could see the protagonist use Toad Sage Mode.

Such an ability would prove incredibly powerful and helpful against the likes of Kawaki, who will be one of the most formidable opponents he’s faced till now. Given that Kashin Koji’s sole purpose was to kill Isshiki Otsutsuki. However, Code’s existence could play a role in Kashin Koji’s motivation to train and help the protagonist.

With this in mind, it’s pretty possible that Kashin Koji lent a hand to Sasuke, who trained Naruto's son for over three years. It is important to note that this is speculative, and therefore, we urge the fans to wait for the release of the upcoming episode, which will provide clarity on this subject.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.