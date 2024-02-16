Boruto and Sarada's child may become the next Kaguya Otsutsuki (and this theory proves it)

The Boruto series is inching closer to its conclusion, and the tension is palpable. Unfortunately, fans must wait a month before a chapter is released. In the meantime, fans attempt to revisit some of the older chapters to look for some latent clues that could give them hints surrounding the concluding events.

This leads to many netizens and content creators coming together and creating various fan theories. These theories come in various forms, and plenty of them are far-fetched and borderline ridiculous.

However, fans often find a way to support this with evidence, and one such theory states that Boruto and Sarada’s marriage could result in the creation of an Otsutsuki child. Let’s take a closer look at the theory and understand what made fans come up with this conclusion.

Fan theory states Boruto and Sarada’s child could effectively be the next Kaguya Otsutsuki

In order to understand why Boruto and Sarada could effectively produce the next Kaguya Otsutsuki, we must look at their lineage and the bloodline they come from. When we look at the protagonist and Himawari, the sibling pair has an impressive gene pool. Their parents are Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga.

Given that his father is Naruto, he has Uzumaki blood in him. The Uzumaki bloodline is known for having people with extremely large reserves of chakra and incredible life forces.

Furthermore, they excel at sealing techniques, which can be seen when Mito Uzumaki gives fans a glimpse of her powers in the original series. Boruto’s mother is none other than Hinata and, therefore, has Hyuga blood.

The Hyugas have the Byakugan dojustsu, which enhances their vision and allows them to see chakra flow in their bodies. This is one of the most effective dojutsus and was guarded quite carefully by the clan.

This is the only weak section of the fan theory because people have reason to believe that Minato (Boruto's grandfather) potentially has Senju's blood. Since he constantly used techniques like Flying Raijin and Rasengan, it was assumed that he had unusually large chakra reserves.

The theory hinges on the possibility that Minato could have been a potential Senju descendant adopted by an unknown Namikaze clan. If this is the case, Boruto has 3 of the 4 major bloodlines.

Sarada Uchiha is a descendant of the Uchiha clan. Assuming Boruto and Sarada marry each other, the child will have all 4 major bloodlines. The culmination of all 4 bloodlines could potentially make the child an Otsutsuki.

Final Thoughts

This theory has some notable points, but fans have reason to believe that the Minato section of the theory is weak. However, one must consider the possibility of the events mentioned above taking place. If this were true, Konohagakure would have one of the strongest shinobis the village had ever seen.

