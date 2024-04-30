Boruto is setting up a Sanin reunion and it'll completely change Two Blue Vortex's power dynamic

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 featured an interesting moment by showing Kashin Koji and the main character in what seemed to be one of Orochimaru's former hideouts because of the snake-themed details the passage had. This kicked a lot of fans into overdrive concerning the possible reasons they would be there, with people assuming that it could be related to working with the former rogue ninja.

The idea of Orochimaru making a comeback into relevance in Boruto is something most fans of the series would like to see, and this recent theory suggests a way the three Sanin could return as well. Granted, it will no longer be the same trio as Jiraiya died during the original Naruto series, but there is a certain logic that they could once prove pivotal to the story in the coming chapters in raising power dynamics.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining how the three Sanin could get together in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

This theory implies that Kashin Koji is set on aiding the main character during his quest because of the way he has been designed, especially considering that he has some of Jiraiya's DNA. That alone is a good example of how one of the Sanin will be involved in the coming conflicts of the series, albeit in an unexpected manner compared to the other two.

Furthermore, the second case, which is Orochimaru, might be the most interesting situation because of the somewhat aimless nature of his character since he was initially defeated by Sasuke in Shippuden. There have been a lot of different theories in the last week or so, but the general idea is that Orochimaru will help the protagonist deal with his Karma issues, thus being able to operate better.

When it comes to Tsunade, there is a good chance her character or Sakura could step in during the story. It would make sense for Sakura since her husband is missing and there is a chance that Sarada could be targeted by Hidari. Therefore, it would be a logical move by author Masashi Kishimoto to put her back into the spotlight as a representation of Tsunade's teachings and legacy.

What could happen in the coming chapters

The newest chapter had some interesting revelations (Image via Shueisha)

The newest chapter had some interesting moments bound to be developed moving forward, such as the massive cliffhanger that was the meeting between Himawari and Kurama. This was the confirmation that Kurama is still alive and that Himawari is his new Jinchuriki, so the coming chapters are likely going to address the nature of their connection and if this is the same Kurama people are familiar with.

The threat of Hidari and Jura is still going strong in Konoha, so there is little certainty of what could happen with them roaming free at the moment. There is also the threat of the other Shinju clones and the nature behind Kawaki's actions, especially when it comes to Eida and where her loyalty may lie.

Final thoughts

The possibility of Boruto working with a new interpretation of the three Sanin could be an interesting callback to a beloved piece of lore in the Naruto franchise. Furthermore, it would be a return that could make sense within the story and add another layer to these characters, especially Orochimaru.

