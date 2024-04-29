Naruto's Curse Mark powerup could finally prove useful in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 came out last week and has since sparked several discussions. In this regard, the theory of the Curse Mark, one of Orochimaru's abilities in the first half of Naruto, is definitely one of the most interesting ones, especially in the context of the recent scene featuring Boruto and Koji in Orochimaru's hideout.

The possibility of the Curse Mark - a power-up that was a fan favorite in the original series - in Boruto Two Blue Vortex could be interesting to see, although this too is not without its problems. However, considering the recent events involving the Karma Resonance between Boruto and Kawaki during their last encounter, this could be a very interesting direction for the protagonist to take, especially considering how he has been developed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how the Curse Mark could make a comeback in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Expand Tweet

One moment that piqued people's interest during chapter 9 was the fact that Boruto and Koji were shown in one of Orochimaru's hideouts, which begged the question of why they were there and what was their goal. The protagonist ran from his battle with Kawaki because both of their Karma activated, thus leading to the previously stated Karma Resonance, with Boruto not trying to fall into the control of Momoshiki, although that hasn't been confirmed either.

There is now a theory that Orochimaru could give Boruto a Curse Mark as a way to counter his issues with Karma since a lot of fans have noticed that both elements behave in a similar manner, with the user losing control. The possibility of using the Curse Mark would keep Boruto from undergoing a complete Karma transformation, thus leading to a situation that could be more useful to him.

Furthermore, it could also be a good way for the character of Orochimaru to play a role in the current story. A lot of fans didn't like how he was so easily redeemed in the original series, but this could be a way to bring him back to relevance, especially given that this could be another way for Boruto's journey to parallel the one his mentor Sasuke went through.

What could happen in the coming chapters

The recent Boruto Two Blue Vortex had a lot of developments (Image via Shueisha).

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 showed some major plot points, such as the encounter between the main character and Kawaki, which a lot of people were waiting to see. This was very interesting as it showed that Boruto is still dealing with the effects of Karma Resonance and there is a very good chance that Momoshiki is still affecting him in some shape or form, which is perhaps the first time the character has struggled in the time skip.

The moment that shocked most people was the return of Kurama. It has now also been confirmed that Himawari Uzumaki is the new Jinchuriki of the Nine-Tails. There is no confirmation that this is the Kurama most people know and the manga has not explained how Himawari became a Jinchuriki, but it is a storyline that has been received well by the fandom.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 has shown the main character in Orochimaru's hideout, which has led to a lot of discussions on what could happen. The idea that Boruto could use the Curse Mark could be an interesting way to bring that concept back in a manner that feels organic and logical to the story.

Related articles

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Kishimoto is setting up Himawari as Naruto 2.0 and chapter 9 proves it

Kawaki's dialogue in Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 explains Boruto's opening scene

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 proves Boruto has completely surpassed Kawaki

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9: Himawari's Jinchuriki status revealed as Boruto and Kawaki face Karma resonance