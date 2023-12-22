Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1 is set to be released on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 4 am JST, and is going to serve as the season opener for this anime. This is the second season of this Project No. 9 production, focusing on social outcast Fumiya Tomozaki and his relationship with his fellow gamer, Aoi Hinami.

It is very likely that the bulk of Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1 is going to focus on establishing the plot of the first season that took place in 2021 and reintroducing the characters. There is also a good chance that is going to focus on the events of the final two OVAs, which mostly focused on the character of Hinami.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1.

Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1 release date and time

Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1 will be released on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 4 am JST. There is a very good chance that this is going to be the series' weekly release schedule, although there is no confirmation of how many episodes this season is going to have. It could very likely have 12 episodes, since that is what Studio Project No. 9 released in the first season back in 2021, OVAs notwithstanding.

Further, while January 4 is the release date in Japan, here are the different release dates in their respective time zones for people who want to watch Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 11 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 7 pm Central European Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 4, 2024 12:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, January 4, 2024 5 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, January 4, 2024 6 am

Where to watch Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1?

The cast of the series (Image via Project No. 9).

Those who are currently living in Japan can start watching this series on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11.

On the other hand, those living outside Japan can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they will have to pay a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous season

Expand Tweet

Fumiya Tomozaki is a normal Japanese teenager who has one big problem—he doesn't know how to talk to other people. However, he is very good at gaming and manages to reach the very top of the online video game he is currently playing, thus becoming friends with the player who secures second place on the table.

Eventually, they decide they want to meet in person, and Fumiya is in pure shock to find out that the person he is friends with is a beautiful girl called Aoi Hinami. They hit it off and begin to form a connection, with Hinami fully determined to help Fumiya develop his social skills, which is something that becomes a major plot point in the series.

What to expect from Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1?

More promotional artwork (Image via Project No. 9).

This first episode, all things considered, is very likely to focus on reintroducing the series and the characters to the public because it's been two years since the two OVAs came out.

There is also a very good chance that it will focus on Fumiya's new part-time job as a waiter, especially considering the social interactions he could get from that.