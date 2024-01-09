Burn the Witch 0.8: How did Osushi become a Dark Dragon? Explained

Burn the Witch 0.8 is a prequel movie to Burn the Witch, which was a spin-off series written and illustrated by Tite Kubo. The prequel movie is set in London, where people often view Dragons as mythical creatures. In this particular movie, Tite Kubo has introduced various characters with unique designs. One such character is Osushi.

Those who are aware of the Burn the Witch series know that Osushi is a Dark Dragon. But one question seems to be discussed among avid fans of the series: How did Osushi become a Dark Dragon in Burn the Witch 0.8?

Burn the Witch 0.8: Understanding more about Dark Dragons and how Osushi became one

Osushi as seen in the Burn the Witch spin-off 0.8 series (Image via Studio Colorido, Shueisha and Tite Kubo)

Osushi assumes the appearance of a dog in the prequel movie. Initially, Osushi was a dog and unfortunately died at some point in the story. Later on, a Disguiser Dragon reanimated and possessed the dog’s body. This is how Osushi became a Dark Dragon in the Burn the Witch series. However, the truth is revealed in Burn the Witch 0.8, giving fans some insight into what really happened to Osushi.

Noel Niihashi was walking to the Phone Gate where she saw Osushi. She later met Balgo, who pestered her in his usual way. Following this, Noel disappeared, and Balgo proceeded to take Osushi and Shelby to the same place where Noel disappeared. As Shelby prepared to leave, Osushi transformed into a Dark Dragon.

Osushi in his Dark Dragon form as seen in the prequel spin-off anime series (Image via Studio Colorido, Shueisha,and Tite Kubo)

Following this, Noel and Ninny confronted Osushi in his transformed state, after which Shelby also transformed into a Dragon. Noel did a great job of bringing Osushi back to his original state. This was how Burn the Witch 0.8 gave fans some context as to how Osushi turned into a Dark Dragon.

As stated earlier, these are mythical beings that can only be viewed by people in “Reverse London,” which is one of the two dimensions of London. These dragons are monitored and protected by the West Branch of Soul Society, which is also known as Seireitou. Dark Dragons are those that occur when a regular Dragon absorbs the excess negative emotions of a human being. These Dark Dragons have a small underbelly, two huge wings, and four thick limbs.

Expand Tweet

The West Branch of Soul Society’s main objective in London is to kill these Dark Dragons. This is because Dark Dragons have an unquenchable thirst to not only harm but also kill human beings. They pose a threat to humans and are therefore eliminated by the Seireitou.

However, there was one exception to this norm, and it was Osushi. The reason why Osushi was allowed to live was due to the fact that it could transform itself into a dog. Osushi was called the Dragon Dog. He is meant to be contained within the Reverse London dimension using the Fence Collar.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.