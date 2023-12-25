Is Burn the Witch set after Tite Kubo's Bleach manga? Explained

Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch has longtime Bleach fans eagerly discussing and guessing whether this fresh work was set after the conclusion of the manga. The Bleach series has captivated fans for over a decade and a half with its intricate and complex storyline, memorable characters, and epic battles between good and evil.
When the new Burn the Witch series was announced, readers could hardly contain their excitement at the prospect of revisiting Kubo's richly detailed world of Shinigami, Hollows, and Quincies. However, the series introduced an original story and cast
Exploring the connection between Burn the Witch and Bleach series
The Burn the Witch series shares connections with the Bleach world. It occurs in the same universe, showing us another view of the supernatural setting built in Bleach. While Bleach centered on Ichigo Kurosaki's experience as a Soul Reaper, the latter presents Noel Niihashi and Spangle Ninii, two witches employed by the western division of the Soul Society.
Ichigo Kurosaki is a high school student with a special power - he can see ghosts. Most people cannot see ghosts.
Ichigo then becomes a substitute Soul Reaper. Soul Reapers help ghosts pass on to the afterlife. Ichigo fights against Hollows who are evil spirits that prevent souls from passing to the afterlife.
In another story, witches live in reverse London. Reverse London is like the London city, but it is a little different. Dragons live there too. The Wing Bind group protects the dragons. This story shows what the witches do each day. The series offers a new look at the supernatural world from Bleach. It spotlights witches and dragons rather than Soul Reapers and Hollows.
Still, similar themes endure like spiritual abilities, mystical clashes, and maintaining harmony between the living and afterlife realms. The story provides variety in supernatural forces while paralleling deeper concepts from Bleach.
Bleach Series and the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc
To grasp when Burn the Witch falls in the timeline, it's key to think about what happened in Bleach, especially after the Thousand-Year Blood War. The Thousand-Year Blood War story is the last part of the Bleach manga, showing a deadly battle between the Soul Society and the Quincies.
Ichigo and his allies faced formidable Quincy foes led by Yhwach, the Quincy leader. Throughout this battle, they discovered secrets and engaged in an epic final fight that redefined the Soul Society. The long war ended after changing the lives of those who protect souls.
Burn the Witch's story gives us a look at what happened after the long battle between the Soul Reapers and Qunicies. It shows us more of the magical world and brings in new people. Fans discover more about the Bleach world without revealing too much of the plot.
The author shares more details about the magic and spirits while starting new storylines.
Final thoughts
Burn the Witch is undeniably linked to Tite Kubo's Bleach manga. Though set in the same world, the series presents a separate tale centering on witches and dragons in reverse London.
The series gives a new viewpoint on the supernatural domain from Bleach and occurs after the ending of the Thousand-Year Blood War storyline.