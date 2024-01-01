Burn the Witch unites with the Dragon Ball fandom in an unexpectedly amazing way

Burn the Witch was initially released as a 2018 one-shot, expanded into a four-chapter series by the mastermind Tite Kubo. All chapters are accessible on Viz Media's official site. The anime adaptation, consisting of four episodes, premiered its special episode on December 29, 2023, sparking intense discussions.

Notably, the use of the actual Dragon Ball Z recap theme as Noel Niihashi's ringtone within Burn the Witch 0.8 has become a focal point for fervent fan engagement. It has only added to the ongoing hype around Tite Kubo's writings, especially after the success of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the Burn the Witch series.

Burn the Witch brings back the nostalgic Dragon Ball theme

Expand Tweet

Burn the Witch 0.8, premiering on December 29, 2023, created quite a buzz as it not only captured fans' hearts but also overwhelmed Crunchyroll servers. The use of the actual Dragon Ball Z prologue/recap theme as Noel Niihashi's ringtone, alongside the Sailor Moon theme for Ninny's calls, surprised enthusiasts. Strikingly, these iconic ringtones were directly adapted from the manga, prompting speculation among fans that copyright concerns might lead to replacements.

The astonishment peaked as Burn the Witch 0.8 boldly referenced Dragon Ball, using the actual name in the series. In a realm where anime often indirectly alludes to other franchises, this direct acknowledgment stood out.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans, expressing their excitement on social media, noted the unusual move by Crunchyroll, choosing not to censor the Dragon Ball name as is customary with copyrighted terms. They also observed that Noel's choice of ringtones was a deliberate attempt to "act more Japanese."

Ninny Spangcole as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Colorido)

Similar instances, such as Krillin's ringtone in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F', where One Piece's "We Are" played, sparked discussions among fans. Many believed this could be a subtle way of showing respect between Dragon Ball and the Big Three anime, especially since Dragon Ball and the Big Three anime essentially paved the way for anime to become mainstream.

Everything to know about the film

Noel Niihashi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Colorido)

The film's release on December 30, 2023, saw an unexpected surge in traffic, breaking Crunchyroll servers for over an hour. Despite this hiccup, the global appeal of the film, a Bleach spin-off, remained evident. Studio Colorado and Team Yamahitsuji, under the direction of Tatsuro Kawano, delivered Burn the Witch 0.8.

Bruno Bangnyfe as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Colorido)

Renowned composer Hiroaki Tsutsumi and Nil, the theme song performer, added their magic. The returning cast reprised their roles, introducing key characters in this 28-minute special episode, available for streaming on Crunchyroll. This series is rooted in Tite Kubo's Bleach universe and explores the Western branch of the Soul Society, Reverse London.

Final Thoughts

Ninny Spangcole as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Colorido)

Burn the Witch's manga has been entirely adapted, leaving no material for further anime. However, given the recent success of the Bleach TYBW anime, there's potential that Tite Kubo will continue this series. The rumored Hell Arc could be a catalyst for Tite Kubo to continue expanding the captivating universe he has created, keeping fans hopeful for more adventures in the world of Reverse London.