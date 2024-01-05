Cartoon Network's infamous warning makes Naruto English dub a part of lost media history

The Naruto English dub was a very interesting case of the arrival of Japanese media to the United States, alongside the likes of Dragon Ball and Pokemon. This is one of the reasons anime became so popular in North America.

It was a very bizarre time for anime in the States, with a lot of dubs changing several lines of dialogue and even some plot points. Although this series didn't suffer from that, Cartoon Network's infamous warning has recently resurfaced.

Anime was still finding its feet in the American market, so it made sense that the Naruto English dub, particularly while being shown on a channel aimed at kids such as Cartoon Network, would have some warnings about the violence in the story. While not the most groundbreaking of things, it serves as a bit of lost media and a reminder of a time when the medium was gaining popularity in the West.

Lost media of the Naruto English dub has resurfaced

A recent resurface by an X user involving the Naruto English dub brought back the infamous warning used in Cartoon Network for the series. The warning itself is nothing weird or extraordinary but rather a simple warning to the audience that the show had some moderate violence and that it would be better to have a parent present while the kids are watching it.

This tweet served as a bit of nostalgia for older fans who started to get into anime because series like Naruto became much more prominent on American television. Anime franchises like Dragon Ball and Pokemon have significantly popularized the medium in the West. Masashi Kishimoto's story, notably the Naruto series, has also contributed to this trend, a point that has been repeatedly emphasized over the years.

The warning also had the sound of birds, which a lot of people didn't understand, but it was probably a random inclusion without much thought put into it. Be that as it may, this warning was a reminder of a time when anime was beginning to have a greater impact on the American market, and the Naruto English dub was a huge factor in that success.

The legacy of the series

The Naruto English dub was a huge factor in the series' success in North America, but the core is always going to be down to the story itself. Naruto is widely regarded as one of the best anime and manga of all time, having a degree of success and popularity that has made it one of the most influential and known properties in recent times.

Furthermore, Naruto Uzumaki's journey to becoming Hokage, making many friends, and overcoming the odds is something many people relate to. The character has become quite iconic in recent years, and the series has some moments and scenes that have become part of the legacy of shonen manga as a whole.

Final thoughts

