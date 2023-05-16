Johnny Bravo & Dragon Ball Z crossover episode resurfaces after 23 years of disappearance

One of the most unique times in American television came during the late 1990s and early 2000s when shows like Johnny Bravo and Dragon Ball Z could air on the same network. More specifically, Cartoon Network and their Toonami block made this possible, cementing the channel as a part of the childhoods of many children.

Especially exciting about the Toonami block was its merging of American animation with imported Japanese anime. Of course, Johnny Bravo and Dragon Ball Z served as great symbols of this, with each being one of the strongest American and Japanese animation shows on Toonami and Cartoon Network.

While Johnny Bravo and Dragon Ball Z have been off the air for quite some time, a video of an old episode for the former series has recently resurfaced online. Excitingly, this episode lives on in the memories of those who were children at the time of its airing for an unexpected and hilarious crossover between the two franchises.

Johnny Bravo x Dragon Ball Z episode resurfaces online, sparks memories within young adults everywhere

LSuperSonicQ @LSuperSonicQ



Huge thanks to AFTER 23 YEARS, THE DRAGON BALL Z EPISODE OF JBVO HAS BEEN FOUND!Huge thanks to @SandersPlanets and Jerico for the episode, very funny segment! archive.org/details/a-1-t-… AFTER 23 YEARS, THE DRAGON BALL Z EPISODE OF JBVO HAS BEEN FOUND!Huge thanks to @SandersPlanets and Jerico for the episode, very funny segment! archive.org/details/a-1-t-… https://t.co/pmtZ16OGba

Sunday, May 14, 2023, saw Twitter user @LSuperSonicQ (SuperSonicQ) share to the site that the aforementioned crossover episode had been found after 23 years. Funnily enough, the Johnny Bravo x Dragon Ball Z crossover episode first aired on May 7, 2000, according to the information in the video’s publishing to the Internet Archive website.

The episode is technically a Johnny Bravo one rather than an official crossover with Dragon Ball Z, but many fans remember it for sharing screen time with the latter. The episode is essentially an “all request” viewer mail type, with Johnny answering calls and taking requests from young fans.

In the episode, Johnny is seen sharing screen time with hit cartoons such as Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, and even Dragon Ball Z. At one time or another, viewers could find all of these shows airing on Cartoon Network during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Yet again, this emphasizes how magical a time it was to be a young child and a fan of animated shows.

The crossover aspect of the episode sees Johnny take a call from a young fan named Jennifer, who asks Johnny if he can play her favorite episode of Dragon Ball. Johnny explains that he can’t play the full thing with both shows being 30 minutes long. He will, however, fast forward through the episode so she can at least somewhat see it played.

The episode in question is the climax of Goku’s battle against Frieza. This was also the episode in which Guru of the Namekians dies. Johnny fast-forwards through the majority of the episode while providing commentary. At the end of the showing, Johnny tells Jennifer how the series “loses something in fast-forwarding.”

While the episode’s “crossover” with the aforementioned anime series is quite short, the so-called Johnny Bravo x Dragon Ball Z crossover lives on in the memories of young adults everywhere. With its recent unearthing after over 23 years since airing, those who were children and young adults at the time now have yet another nostalgic video to watch from the time.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes