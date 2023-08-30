Chainsaw Man chapter 141 shows Fujimoto's greatest strength as a mangaka

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 was extremely well-received by fans, and one of the biggest reasons was the performance of author Tatsuki Fujimoto as a storyteller. The recent chapter shows that Fujimoto doesn't need much dialogue or apparent descriptions to show what Denji is going through and what his current bond with Nayuta represents.

Manga is a visual medium, and not every author makes the most out of the material at their disposal. Chainsaw Man chapter 141 proves that less can be more and that the adage "Show, don't tell" is one of the great principles of Fujimoto's work.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man manga chapter 141.

Fujimoto's brilliant storytelling in Chainsaw Man chapter 141

Most of Chainsaw Man chapter 141 is focused on the relationship between the protagonist Denji and Nayuta. While this little girl is the new Control Devil after Makima's demise, her bond with the protagonist has proven to be much more honest and positive, which this chapter has focused heavily on.

In that regard, it also shows one of the most considerable virtues of Fujimoto as a mangaka: his capacity to express emotions through his art. Many manga authors sometimes have to rely on describing what the characters are feeling. Still, Fujimoto manages to do that with just a couple of expressions and body language, highlighting his understanding of what conveys emotions in sequential art.

In a way, this is an art on its own and only the best of the best. An excellent and famous example could be Akira Toriyama, the legendary author of Dragon Ball, although his paneling is much more focused on combat. In chapter 141, Fujimoto spent eight pages showing Denji and Nayuta's daily life without much dialogue, and any reader could understand how they were feeling at this point of the series.

The current state of the manga

If a character in the series has been put through the wringer over the years, that's Denji, and Chainsaw Man chapter 141 shows how defeated he is with many things. He has been lied to, deceived, manipulated, and had to go through bloody battles to survive, which is shown in the fragile state of mind he has at the moment.

In that regard, his relationship and bond with Nayuta are his only saving grace. While she can be spoiled and emotional at times, she is only a child, and that plays a bond in the sibling-like bond that these two characters have, which is something that has endeared them to the fandom in recent months, becoming one of the most significant selling points of the Chainsaw Man manga this year.

Fujimoto has focused a lot on these two characters in recent months, and this recept chapter was a testament to that. It is one of the series' highlights, showing how far these two characters have connected. However, it has also shown that they have a degree of codependency that could play a pivotal role in their bond's outcome in the upcoming chapters, which is worth considering.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 showed a lot of Fujimoto's greatest strengths as a mangaka, although that was already stating the obvious. The mangaka has been in the industry for quite some time, churning out many great series, and now this manga has propelled him to the mega-star position he has earned through hard work and consistency.

