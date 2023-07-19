Classroom for Heroes episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom for Heroes episode 3 is set to be released on July 23, 2023. The most recent episode, Sophie, allowed viewers to see what secrets Sophie and Blade have.

Also, fans have seen that Blade stands out while Sophie does not talk to anyone and always asks whether it's a command when someone speaks to her. In addition, it was realized that with Blade, Sophie also converses comfortably.

Aside from this, the anime has gotten good reviews from the anime community and is very popular among otakus. The anime is also doing well compared to other well-known anime with ongoing seasons, which is surprising enough. Fans are lauding the anime for its story and character plot. Additionally, the work of the studio Actas and all of the personnel involved is lauded.

A new character to be introduced in Classroom for Heroes episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, Classroom for Heroes episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 11 pm JST. It will first air on Tokyo MX and then on Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS NTV, and several other Japanese channels.

Furthermore, international viewers can watch Classroom for Heroes episode 3 on Crunchyroll, which has licensed the series. However, to watch Classroom for Heroes episode 3, viewers must have a Crunchyroll subscription, whereas the first episode is available for free.

As release times vary by location and time zone, Classroom for Heroes episode 3 will be accessible on the dates listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7 am, Sunday, July 23

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Sunday, July 23

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Sunday, July 23

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Sunday, July 23

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Sunday, July 23

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Sunday, July 23

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Sunday, July 23

Australia Central Time (ACT): 11:30 pm, Sunday, July 23

A quick recap of Classroom for Heroes episode 2

The second episode of Classroom for Heroes began with Blade practicing with the other students in the class. As Blade was practicing, Arnest spotted him and left Sophie in Blade's hand so the two could practice together. However, because Blade was mucking around, the class quickly ended, and Blade and Sophie were unable to practice together. However, Blade was later seen practicing with Sophie.

As they practiced, Blade discovered Sophie was a quick learner. Following this, the scene changed, and Blade was seen with the king/headmaster. While they were conversing, the King revealed to Blade that Sophie was one of the Artificial Great Hero Project's experiments and one of the 12th clones.

Upon hearing this, Blade was shocked, and as soon as they ended their discussion, he blamed himself for Sophie's inability to live a normal life and for being forced to participate in the experiment. Blade then decided to lead Sophie back to a normal life. However, as Blade considered normal life, he was confused because he had no idea what it was.

He then went around and polled everyone's opinions regarding daily life before deciding that he ought to ask Sophie out on a date. He then proposed a date to Shopie, which she accepted right away.

The two were seen going on a date, drinking cold drinks, eating food, and doing various activities while being followed by Arnest, Claire, and Jessica. Finally, at the end of the day, Sophie and Blade had time to talk.

During this, Sophie revealed to Blade that she was one of the 12 clones and talked about her powers. As Sophie revealed her secret, Blade also shared his, stating that he is a great hero and detailing how he didn't choose to be a hero but was forced to be due to his abilities.

He was then comforted by Sophie as they both revealed their secrets to one another. As this happened, the two vowed that this was their shared secret.

What to expect from Classroom for Heroes episode 3?

Now that the second episode has concluded, fans will see a new character introduced in Classroom for Heroes episode 3. However, when the new character shows up, it will claim that Blade is her father.

As Blade agrees to keep the new character with him, he will discover that she wants to make friends. In the end, he and Arnest will discover a strategy that will aid the new character in forming friendships.

