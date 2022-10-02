Bleach TYBW anime collabs with Coca-Cola in Japan

Coca-Cola recently announced that it will be doing some promotional advertising for the upcoming Bleach TYBW anime.

Since the statement was made by Coca-Cola Japan, it remains to be seen if the collaboration will reach the United States. The Bleach TYBW anime will likely attract a large audience of international fans.

With more than a week to go from the official release date, fans have been looking forward to the Bleach TYBW anime. It's been six years since the original manga ended, but the anime will finally adapt the final arc. In the meantime, Japanese fans can enjoy Coca-Cola with the anime's promotions.

Coca-Cola hints at a major collaboration with the Bleach TYBW anime

Here's a sneak preview of what to expect

Coca-Cola Japan tweeted a video on their official Twitter accounts. It briefly shows a burning fire before the familiar OST kicks in. The flame transitions into a stylized can of Coca-Cola. Although it's very dark and hard to see, if viewers look closely enough, they will find "Soul Blast" written on the can.

This is relatively big news for the anime community, since Coca-Cola is a major global brand as the drink is one of the most popular drinks globally. Nearly a few billion products are consumed within a single day, which is a very impressive statistic.

Sometimes the company offers limited drinks as part of the "Coke Creations." Previous collaborations include the Kith clothing brand and popular music artist Marshmello. However, since anime doesn't get this kind of collaboration very often, the Bleach TYBW anime is breaking some major ground here.

Here is a better look at the can

Selim🇹🇷 @MangakaSelim Bleach really got a coca cola collab Bleach really got a coca cola collab https://t.co/RZhuv1rSSY

There are images of the collab all over Twitter right now. The "limited edition" Coke can is clearly meant to commemorate the Bleach TYBW anime. Ichigo Kurosaki is placed front and center of this zero sugar beverage, with a description that it is "Action Flavored."

It's currently unknown if the Coca-Cola collab will be made available outside of Japan. Though the company is based in the United States, their official Twitter account makes no mention of the Bleach TYBW anime. Unless something changes in the future, the collab might be exclusive to Japan.

Either way, it will certainly be a collector's item in the very near future. Fans shouldn't be surprised to see these cans sold on websites like eBay. It's currently unknown how many of these drinks will be in stock. At the very least, Coca-Cola is quite popular in Japan, so many people will likely buy it there.

Don't forget to watch the anime this October 10

VIZ @VIZMedia



: Thousand-Year Blood War simulcast begins on October 10th! 10/10/22. The wait is nearly over. #BLEACH : Thousand-Year Blood War simulcast begins on October 10th! 10/10/22. The wait is nearly over.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War simulcast begins on October 10th! https://t.co/5s3fJiENr0

The Bleach TYBW anime is set for release this month, much to viewers and fans' excitement. Japanese viewers can find it broadcast live on the famous Tokyo TV station. According to a statement from Viz Media, they will simulcast the series right after the original broadcast.

In the meantime, Japanese viewers should keep themselves up to date with Coca-Cola Japan. The company will likely release a future announcement regarding the limited drinks, preferably before October 10. It will certainly be a very busy day for a lot of anime fans.

