Countdown to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10

Following the end of the previous episode, where Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji arrived to fight Zohakuten, fans have been looking forward to the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10. The upcoming segment is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 11, at 11:15 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito defeating Upper Moon Five Gyokko. Elsewhere, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya were having a tough time against Zohakuten. After Tanjiro got swallowed by a Zohakuten's dragon, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji rescued him and immediately headed towards the demon to rescue Nezuko and Genya.

Mitsuri Kanroji will fight Zohakuten in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Zohakuten as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10, titled Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The upcoming Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Central Standard Time: 9:15 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:15 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

British Standard Time: 3:15 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Central European Time: 4:15 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:45 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

The anime will be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9

Muichiro Tokito as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, titled Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, saw the Mist Hashira showcase his skills against the Upper Moon Five Demon. After Muichiro dominated the fight for some time, Gyokko showed his true form to him. Regardless of the demon's strength boost, Muichiro managed to defeat him.

Elsewhere, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya were still fighting Zohakuten. During the battle, one of the dragon heads managed to swallow Tanjiro. That's when Mitsuri Kanroji arrived on the battlefield. She rescued Tanjiro, and immediately headed toward Zohakuten to rescue Nezuko and Genya.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10?

Tanjiro and Mitsuri as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10, titled Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, will most likely see the Love Hashira fighting the Upper Moon Four Demon. Given that the demon had caught hold of Genya and Nezuko, Mitsuri will first try to rescue them. Soon after that, she will go after Zohakuten himself.

That said, this will be the first time fans will get to see the Love Hashira showing her full potential while fighting. Thus, viewers can expect her to showcase her wide set of breathing forms while fighting the Upper Moon Demon.

Elsewhere, Mr Haganezuka might finally finish his work on Tanjiro's new blade. Hence, he may try to get it delivered to him. However, considering that he himself and Kotetsu were injured, there is a good chance that Kanamori may deliver the katana to Tanjiro. That said, the new sword could give Tanjiro an upper hand in fighting the Upper Moon Four Demon.

